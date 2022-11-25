Callisto Protocol & NFS Unbound Will Have Denuvo DRM

The Callisto Protocol Steam page has recently been updated, revealing that the game will include Denuvo DRM. Then there’s EA’s highly anticipated racing game NFS Unbound. The game will feature a third-party DRM with online activation and an Origin account requirement.

Denuvo and other DRM systems prevent a game from being pirated but negatively impact a game’s performance. These performance issues can vary from long load times FPS drops, micro-stutters, and more. A good gaming PC can undoubtedly compensate for the FPS drops, but the game might become unplayable on a low-end PC.

Many game developers have started adding the Denuvo tag to the Steam page just days before launch to avoid bad press. Last month, we reported that games like Gotham Knights, Sonic Frontiers & Valkyrie Elysium Will Have Denuvo DRM. In the case of Gotham Knights, the tag was added just days before its launch.

Callisto Protocol & NFS Unbound slipping in Denuvo DRM at the last moment

Callisto Protocol comes out on all major platforms on December 2nd, 2022. However, the developers have recently updated their Steam page to include Denuvo DRM. The Denuvo Anti-Tamper system will limit the game activation to five different PCs within a day.

It also seems like NFS Unbound will receive support for the Denuvo DRM. Dataminers have managed to dig into the files of the trial version of the game. According to the experts, the NFS Unbound executables have grown too large due to the use of Denuvo.

The NFS Unbound launcher takes up 432MB of its free space, with the trial version taking up to 500MB. This DRM is on top of the always online activation and Origin account requirements. The game launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2nd, 2022.

