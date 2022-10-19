Callisto Protocol Developers Take A Shot at Gotham Knights, Plague Tale: Requiem Over 60FPS Row

The news about Gotham Knights being capped at 30 fps on current-gen consoles has caused a stir among fans. Causing many fans to be unhappy with the developers for not giving the console player a performance mode option on Xbox Series X and PS5. However, to make things worse for Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem, Callisto Protocol will have support for 60 fps on current-gen consoles.

In addition to the news of the Callisto Protocol releasing with a performance mode, it also revealed that the game would release on December 2nd, 2022, correcting the Epic Game store listing of February 12th, 2023. For those unaware, in a previous listing on the Epic Games store page, which has now been corrected, the game was revealed to be launching next year.

What’s interesting about this is the subtle dig that Callisto Protocol takes on Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem. Both the games will only support 30 fps with no performance mode on the Xbox Seris X and PS5. However, we can’t eliminate the possibility of a future patch that fixes this, owing to the backlash both these games received from the gaming community.

Taking on the example of previous PS titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, AC Origins, AC Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, and more. All these games received patches enabling them to run on the PS5 at 60 fps with a performance mode, further enabling for smoother gameplay.

As for Gotham Knights, the developers argued about the game being a “fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world; it’s not straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS.”

One arguable point here remains that The Callisto Protocol is not an open-world but rather a single-player story-driven survival shooter. Which would’ve helped the developers to enable the performance mode with 60 fps. Well, whatever the case may be, we’ve recently seen that players want to play action games at a minimum of 60 fps.