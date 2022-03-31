“Call Of The Night” New Character PV Released

“Call of the Night” is an upcoming anime based on the manga by Kotoyama. Some anime fans might recognize that author since they also made the popular manga “Dagashi Kashi.” So it is great that their new manga is being given an anime as well.

Now we’re still far off from the release of the anime, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see what it looks like. The studio behind the anime Liden Films has released a new character PV for us to feast our eyes on. So let’s check it out.

‘Call of the night’ Akira Asai character PV

"Call of the Night" Akira Asai Character PV!



Akira Asai (CV: Yumiri Hanamori)



The anime is scheduled for July 2022.pic.twitter.com/PuoO7KkJkW — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 29, 2022

The short preview clip is all about one of the side characters of the anime, “Akira Asai.” She’s the childhood friend of the main character and lives in the same apartment complex as him. Moreover, she’s voiced by Yumiri Hanamori. You might recognize her voice from hit anime like “Kaguya Sama: Love is War,” “Demon Slayer,” and Meiruko Chan.”

What is ‘Call of the night’ about?

The anime is about Ko Yamori, a boy who cannot sleep and cannot find satisfaction in his daily life. So he stops going to school and ends up wandering at night. On one of his walks, he meets Nazuna Nanakusa, a vampire. She shows him the joys of the night, which results in Ko wanting to become a vampire too.

But for that, Ko must fall in love with the vampire to become one. Just like the previous work of Kotoyama, “Dagashi Kashi,” this story also feels similar to a simply boy who meets a very wacky but interesting girl. So if all this sounds interesting to you, do check it out.

The anime does not have a proper release date as of now. But we are given a release window of July 2022, so keep an eye out for it.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about this upcoming anime? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.