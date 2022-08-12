Call Of The Night Episode 7 Release Time On HiDive

Season 1 of this anime about a schoolboy and his nighttime adventures with a vampire has garnered good reviews and has become extensively popular among anime fans worldwide. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll be sharing the information about Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 7’s release date and time.

In the last episode of Call of the Night, we see Kou tell Kiyosumi that he will make her a vampire if she ever gets too tired of the burden of the monotonous human life. Furthermore, the episode also featured a discussion between them both about the nighttime and how people get to experience true freedom during the night.

Meanwhile, things turned out to be quite interesting in the last episode as Nazuna suggests to Kou that they do something different tonight. After a bit of discussion, they both decided to go to the nighttime pool, which they found out gets quite crowded. However, things turned south when Nazuna went to grab a drink for herself, and two men started to hit on her. Now, Nazuna knows Kou is watching and starts to flirt back to tease him; this obviously makes Kou angry with Nazuna.

However, the two eventually make up as Nazuna apologizes for her behavior, and they both go to the school’s swimming pool. This is clearly an indication of Kou’s feelings for Nazuna growing with time. While we’ve yet to see where things go between them, let’s take a look at Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 7’s release date.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 7 will be released online on Thursday, August 18th at HiDive. As for any other platforms, the anime is not available either on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Prime Video. Meanwhile, here are the release timing of the upcoming episode of Call of the Night for different time zones:

Pacific Time: 10:30 PM PT
Central Time: 12:30 PM CT
Eastern Time: 1:30 PM ET
UK Time: 6:30 PM BST
Indian Time: 11:00 PM IST

Interestingly, HiDive also offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial; if you haven’t signed up for the subscription, you can get a free trial. Moreover, in addition to Call of the Night, HiDive also features a number of popular anime, including Made in Abyss.