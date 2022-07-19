Call Of The Night Episode 3 Release Schedule | What To Expect?

Call of the Night has gotten off to a good start with an interesting interaction between the two characters. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll share the information on the release date and time of Call of the Night episode 3, along with what to expect from the upcoming episode.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Episode 2 of Call of the Night reveals how one becomes a vampire. As Kou is adamant about becoming a vampire since his eyes struck Nazuna, she reveals that a human can only become a vampire after falling in love with one. After the vampire drinks the human’s blood, the transformation completes.

As the conversation between the two began about sharing phone numbers, it took a completely different turn when you decided to bring transceivers for both of them. Meanwhile, kou tells Nazuna about buying a pair of transceivers when he was 9 years old and hiding the other one in the hope that someone will find it and they will get to talking; since kou had no friends.

Meanwhile, after some fooling around and testing the transeivers, they both part ways; however, towards the end of the episode, we see a dark-haired girl with the same transceiver as kou; surprisingly, the one he hid when he was 9. While that’s what happened in episode 2, let’s look at the release date and time of Call of the Night episode 3.

Image: Call of the Night

Call of the Night episode 3 release schedule

Call of the Night episode 3 will be released online on Thursday, July 21st, 2022. Fans can head over to HiDive to watch the latest episode of Call of the Night. Furthermore, Call of the Night is exclusive to HiDive and is not streaming on other platforms, including Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Funimation. However, if HiDive is not available in your region, you can use a VPN to stream the latest episodes of Call of the Night; and make sure to check out our picks for the best VPNs for streaming in 2022.

Find your dream job

Meanwhile, the release timings will differ for different regions around the world. That said, Call of the Night episode 3 will come out at 12:55 AM JST.

Pacific Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Central Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM UK Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Indian Time: 10:30 PM

Call of the Night episode 3: What to expect?

The anime has established its story pretty quickly; however, as any fan might, we’re also looking forward to episode 3 of Call of the Night amid speculations about who the mysterious dark-haired girl is. While we can’t jump to any conclusions as of now, we’re sure the upcoming episode of call of the Night will surely provide some insight into the new character and why she only appeared after Nazuna bit Kuo towards the end of the episode? Is she the one Kou has been searching for all this time? Or did she come to protect kou?