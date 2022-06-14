New K-drama To Watch Out For: ‘Cafe Minamdang’ Set To Release In June 2022

South Korea never fails to provide its awaiting fans with new and upcoming dramas to watch every month, and to add to the list, we have the new KBS2 thriller drama Cafe Minamdang. This Netflix Original thriller directed by Go Jae Hyun, and written by Park Hye Jin has announced its release date as June 27th, 2022.

Rumored to have 16 episodes, with each new episode premiering every Monday and Tuesday, it’s set to run through a duration of 8 weeks.

The plot and the amazing cast

The story is set around the mysterious character of Nam Han Joon — a fraudulent male shaman who used to be a profiler– and his colleagues. This comedy-thriller series encompasses the lives of those who go to visit the cafe, Minamdang, and also involves just the perfect blend of justice in the characters of Han Jae Hee, a detective in the violent crimes unit.

Source: Soompi

The roles of the primary characters are to be played by the much talented Seo In Guk as Hon Joon and Oh Yeon Seo as the detective, Jae Hee.

On his first impression of the drama, Seo In Guk shared,

“When I first saw the script for ‘Café Minamdang,’ it was fresh. The processes that the former profiler and current fraudulent shaman went through to solve cases were ingenious and amusing.”

Seo In Guk talks about his character

In the photos released by the production team of the drama, Seo In Guk is shown to undergo a very attractive transformation and seen adorning a trendy coat, and turtleneck sweater (which, we might add- looks great on him!) and a wine-colored suit.

Find your dream job

Source: Soompi

Concerning Nam Han Joon, the actor remarked,

“It was refreshing how he pretended to be a shaman to solve the cases, and I was even more attracted [to this character] because he owned a variety of emotions and shameless aspects.”

He added,

“Nam Han Joon is clumsy and humane because he’s not a real shaman. I studied a lot to perfectly embody his bewitching speech, but I also tried to show his friendliness from time to time.”

“Cafe Minamdang” is set to release its first episode on Netflix on June 27.