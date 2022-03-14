‘Business Proposal’ Episodes 5 & 6 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch Online?

The craze for Korean drama a.k.a K-drama is at an all-time high around the globe; the latest addition to the list of K-drama “Business Proposal” is just 4 episodes down and people are loving it. If you are wondering about the release date and platform of Business Proposal episodes 5 and 6, then you have arrived at the right place.

Business proposal episode 5 has already started to make a buzz on social media even before its release date. Fans have already started making their fan theories about upcoming drama and entertainment this k-drama has to offer and as per the reviews of the previous 4 episodes, new episodes are not gonna make their fans disappointed.

Episode 5 of “Business Proposal” is going to be released on March 14th, 2022. To watch it online on 14th, set your alarms for 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch ‘Business Proposal’ episodes 5 & 6 online?

Image credit: Netflix

Just like the previous 4 episodes of the series, the 5th episode is also going to stream on streaming giant Netflix. Just make sure you have an active subscription to the streaming service. Moreover, you can also expect episode 6 to arrive at the same time.

Meanwhile, you can check out our guide on Business Proposal episodes 3 & 4 right here. But make sure you have a working subscription to Netflix. Otherwise, you will be unable to watch the K-drama on the streaming service.

What to expect from ‘Business Proposal’ episode 5 & 6?

After the cliff-hanging ending of episode 4, what should fans expect from episode 5? Here’s a sneak peek: the chemistry between Tae-oo and Ha-ri takes a new twist. This happens when Tae-moo sets a trap for Ha-ri as payback for being fooled but then comes the twist. What should Ha-ri do? Does Tae-moo have a change of heart to know more? Watch the 5th and the latest episode of Business Proposal.

That’s it for this article. Are you planning to watch the show online? Let us know your views in the comments section below.