‘Business Proposal’ Episode 9 & 10 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch Online?

The end of March 2022 has been pretty great for movies/shows fans. Many big hits have returned to popular streaming platforms and fans are lovin it. Along with them, viewers are also waiting patiently for Business Proposal episodes 9 & 10.

The new K-Drama has gained immense popularity in just a few weeks. With its season 1 conclusion nearby, people are already wondering about the next season of the show. However, our focus for today is on the release dates of episodes 9 & 10.

You can expect the new episodes to release on March 28, 2022. They will follow the usual release schedule of 7:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)/8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that being said, let’s find out where to watch the show online.

Where to watch ‘Business Proposal’ episode 9 & 10 online?

Image credit: Netflix

Although there are numerous OTT titles releasing on different platforms across the world, a few streaming services stand above the rest. Arguably the biggest of them all is none other than Netflix. The streaming giant is home to countless amazing titles and Business Proposal is one of them.

You can watch the latest episodes of the K-Drama by heading over to this page on Netflix. Meanwhile, you can check our guide on Business Proposal episode 7 & 8 right here.

What to expect from ‘Business Proposal’ episode 9 & 10?

It is already confirmed that the series will feature 12 episodes. So with the release of episodes 9 & 10, fans can certainly expect some major plot development to take place. According to the previews, Tae Moo and Ha-Ri are still hiding their relationship from their co-workers.

As a result, they are unable to go on another date, which only further increases their issues. Maybe the two will finally unveil their relationship in the next episodes. But considering, there are two more episodes left, the creators must have saved that for them.