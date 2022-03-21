“Business Proposal” Episode 7 & 8 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Over the last few months, the rise of Korean TV series and movies has been unreal. More and more people around the globe are watching titles from this genre. One such title is ‘Business Proposal.’ With six episodes of the series already released, our focus is on the ‘Business Proposal’ episodes 7 & 8.

The new episodes of the series will arrive online today, i.e., March 21, 2022. They will follow the usual release time of 7:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)/8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

We will talk about where to watch new Business Proposal episodes online. But before that, feel free to check out our guide on Business Proposal episodes 5 & 6 right here. With that out of the way, let’s get started with the primary topic of our streaming guide.

Where do I watch ‘Business Proposal’ episode 7 & 8 online?

Image credit: Netflix

Like previous episodes, the latest ones have also arrived online on streaming giant Netflix. After all, Netflix remains the biggest platform for OTT releases. To watch the episodes of the Korean series on the streaming service, all you have to do is head over to this page.

‘Business Proposal’ episode 7 & 8 plot: What to expect from them?

An exclusive peek into the new episode was released hours before the episode’s release. According to the preview, Ha-ri will initially be reluctant to act as Tae Moo’s real girlfriend. However, Ha-ri will agree to it as she sees her friends gossip about the situation.

What are your expectations from the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.