“Business Proposal” Episode 3 And 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“Business Proposal” is the hot new K-drama about a woman who somehow gets involved with the handsome CEO of the company she is working at. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the show has had 2 great episodes until now and fans are now awaiting “Business Proposal” episode 3 and 4.

If you’ve seen the first two, you probably know that the show is releasing in a very unique schedule. We are getting two episodes in 2 days every week instead of the usual one episode per week. So now you probably want to know when is the next batch coming out? And where can you watch it? Let’s answer that and more.

To start things off with its release date, you can expect episode 3 to be available online on March 7, 2022 and episode 4 the next day on March 8, 2022. As for its release time, you can watch it online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on the release dates.

Next, let’s shed some light on where to watch Business Proposal online. But before that, don’t forget to check out the previous episode as well.

Where to watch ‘Business Proposal’ Episode 3 And 4?

Just like the episodes that have come out before, the new ones will also be headed exclusively for Netflix. The streaming giant is already home to many fantastic K-dramas and we’re sure this new one will be a great addition to that catalog.

However, unlike most K-dramas, this one is not available to binge all in one go which is very rare for Netflix. So do check it out yourself by heading over this page.

What to expect from ‘Business Proposal’ Episode 3 And 4?

Just to give you a recap of what has happened, in the first episode we had our protagonist Ha-ri going on a date on a blind date with Tae-moo in her friend’s stead. The deception doesn’t last long as in the next episode Tae-moo finds out the truth. But surprisingly he puts a proposition in front of Ha-ri instead of taking any action.

The proposition is for Ha-ri to continue the façade to appease his grandfather. At first, Ha-ri is against the idea but the 1.6 million won definitely is tempting for our debt-ridden protagonist. We expect to see more of the two going on fake dates in the later episodes with maybe something real emerging between the two soon.

That’s it for this article. Have you seen the first two episodes yet? How do you think this new K-drama stacks against the other ones? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.