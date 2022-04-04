“Business Proposal” Episode 11 & 12 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The success of ‘Business Proposal’ is an example of how much entertainment fans have fallen in love with Korean series. Although it all started with Squid Game, now most K-Dramas are becoming pretty successful. We shed some light on Business Proposal episodes 11 and 12 and their release dates.

The release of these episodes will mark the end of the inaugural season of the series. Let’s talk about when the final two episodes of the 2022 K-Drama release online.

Episode 11 of the show will be online on April 04, 2022. It will be released at a similar time to previous episodes, 7:30 PM Pacific Time (PT)/10:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). However, the series finale will be available on the following day, i.e., April 05, 2022, at 7:30 PM PT/10:30 PM ET.

But where to watch the final two episodes of the series online? We will talk about that in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘Business Proposal’ episodes 11 and 12 online?

Regardless of the release date of the two episodes, you can watch them on the same platform. The platform in question here is none other than streaming giant Netflix. All you have to do is head over to this page on the streaming service to watch Business Proposal.

How is ‘Business Proposal’?

If you haven’t started the 2022 K-Drama yet, now is the perfect time to fix that. The show has accumulated a stunning rating of 9.0/10 on IMDb. The show follows a sweet yet challenging love story of two people working in the same office.

With the release of Business Proposal episodes 11 and 12 right around the corner, we suggest you get right to it. Meanwhile, those who have already watched the series, feel free to share your thoughts about it in the comments section below.