‘Bullet Train’ Home Media Gets A Release Date

Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch, is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Ktar Isaka. Brad Pitt (Ad Astra) plays an assassin in the movie. He decides to embark on a stealth mission where everything may be in his control.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

But once he boards the world’s fastest train alongside some of his deadliest enemies, that isn’t going to be possible. The cast includes Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Sandra Bullock.

Now, Sony has announced that the action comedy film Bullet Train will be available digitally on September 27, with the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions following on October 18. The home entertainment release will include bonus elements such as deleted scenes, Easter eggs, a closer look at the film’s remarkable stunt work, and audio commentary from Leitch, writer Zak Olkewicz, and producer Kelly McCormick.

Hold on tight for high-speed action. #BulletTrainMovie 🚄 is coming to Digital 9/27 and on Blu-ray & 4K UHD 10/18. Catch over an hour of exclusive content featuring the cast, bloopers, and hidden easter eggs.



Pre-order now! https://t.co/HAW6vSQsLW pic.twitter.com/cSKkIhDi4C — Bullet Train (@BulletTrain) September 19, 2022

Since its theatrical premiere on August 5, Bullet Train has grossed over $222 million worldwide. However, that is still a lower amount than what most blockbusters strive for. This home release, which comes much sooner than it used to, will allow individuals who did not see Bullet Train in theatres to see the action film from the comfort of their own homes.