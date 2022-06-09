A Bug Accidentally Offered Windows 11 Version 22H2 On Unsupported Devices

We’ve all been anticipating the release of Windows 11 22H2 as it was just around the corner. However, there seems to be a mishap by Microsoft as it was rolled out for unsupported devices.

Microsoft appears to be sticking to the hardware requirements it set last year, implying that it still won’t allow devices with older processors or TPM 2.0 a pass.

Microsoft (mistakenly) delivered the next feature update to everyone in the Release Preview earlier today. This was a pleasant surprise for members of the Windows Insider Program. For those who are unaware, Windows 11 isn’t available on unsupported PCs even if you join the Insider Program.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft launched Windows 11 22H2 in the Release Preview Channel on Tuesday. It evidently confirmed that the next major Windows update is a step closer to a larger public release soon.

The update includes features like; Mica for Win32 programs, drag & drop, an improved Start menu, a new Task Manager, and others.

However, according to a report by windows latest, not long after the feature update was released in the Release Preview Channel, some users began receiving it on their unsupported PCs. A notification for version 22H2 appears on both unsupported Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. Turns out, it was specific for devices enrolled in the Release Preview Channel.

Find your dream job

Unsupported devices were treated to the RTM build of Windows 11 22H2 as reported by some Reddit users. However, it appears Microsoft unintentionally rolled out the update and hasn’t adjusted the prerequisites.

Even users on Twitter are having a hard time believing it, some even wanted to get their hands on the latest update. As per the report, The update for unsupported hardware has been deleted from the servers.

Although the notification reached out to many, it was not automatically downloaded on any device as part of the Windows Insider Program.

Microsoft acknowledges mistake

For starters, even if you’re a part of the Release Preview Channel and have an unsupported PC, Windows 10 doesn’t start downloading the feature update right away. Version 22H2 is fully optional, and users must first complete one or more prompts before proceeding with the installation.

Lastly, Microsoft named the whole thing a mistake saying; “It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it,”. They also said, “The requirements have not changed”. Microsoft has pushed an update to devices by accident in the past, and even now it doesn’t mean that Windows 11 is now supported on more PCs.