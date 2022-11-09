Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The rise of OTT platforms has completely changed the way the audience consumes content. More and more big-name Bollywood actors have decided to give it a try and, unsurprisingly, have been successful with it. Abhishek Bachchan did the same when he appeared in an Amazon Prime Video original. Now, fans are excitedly waiting for the release of Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2.

The TV series was originally released online in 2020. The opening season was a huge success, and fans have been waiting for the second season ever since. Well, the wait is finally over, as the show’s sequel season has already been released. Keeping that in mind, let’s shed some light on the streaming details of the show.

When did Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 release online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The much-anticipated show was added to Amazon Prime Video’s amazing library on November 09, 2022. Considering the show focuses on the Indian audience, it was made available at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Can I watch Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 for free on Amazon Prime Video?

Over the years, Prime Video has grown into one of the best OTT platforms for fans. A huge contributor to its success has been the presence of a free trial for new users. They can use it to stream Prime Video’s top titles for free, albeit for a limited period of time. If you have already used up the trial, then these below-mentioned offers may help you:

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

That’s it from our end. Let us know your thoughts on Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 in the comments section below.