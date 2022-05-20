Facebook Twitter Instagram
Borderlands 3 Is Free On The Epic Games Store This Week

Grab it before May 26.

borderlands 3 free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games is giving away Borderlands 3 for free this entire week. The offer is part of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale. Epic is also giving away four free games during this event, with the first one being Borderlands 3. So make sure to come back each week and grab all four games for free.

Players can claim Borderlands 3 anytime between now and May 26 at 11 a.m. EDT. The Epic Games Store Mega Sale also offers discounts and sales on 1,500 games. They are also offering a 25% off coupon that users can apply during the sale.

Get Borderlands 3 and other games for free

Epic only offers the standard edition of the Borderlands 3 game for free. However, users can buy all additional content and DLC separately. Like the base game, the DLCs of Borderlands 3 are also well received. You can claim the game for free right here.

Borderlands 3 DLC

  • Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
  • Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock
  • Bounty of Blood
  • Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
  • Designer’s Cut (new skill tree and the Arms Race mode)
  • Director’s Cut (story missions, a raid boss encounter, and a new menu section)

If you have never played a looter shooter before, this is the perfect time to jump in. Other than Borderlands 3, you can also check out the other free games available on the Epic Games Store right here.

Once the game has been claimed, it will remain on your Epic Games Store account forever. A new game will also be available for free the following week. Looking at Epic’s recent free games, one can expect to see another major game next week.

Epic Games Store Maga Sale will run until June 16 and offer sales on many games such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Far Cry 6.

