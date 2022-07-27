ARMY’S Book BTS ‘In The Soop’ Estate For Only $7 On Airbnb

Calling all ARMYs! Airbnb has added a new stay to their collection specifically for BTS fans. Like their recent one-of-a-kind stays, such as the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van and Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment from Sex and the City.

Airbnb is now giving some lucky fans the chance to stay in the same mansion BTS lived in during their second season of In The Soop for the first time. That’s right. You can book BTS’ In The Soop estate on Airbnb for an unforgettable overnight stay.

Book your In The Soop estate now!

relax, unwind and live like BTS at the @INTHESOOP_TV countryside estate in pyeongchang, south korea 💜



booking opens on aug 2nd at 11am KST: https://t.co/uXoWJf8cOw pic.twitter.com/jw15GfQaCY — Airbnb (@Airbnb) July 25, 2022

You can book the luxurious house for just $7 (₹558)/ Night on the Airbnb website. However, not everyone can book it, and the offer is only valid for one day. Airbnb announced on Tuesday morning (IST) that two lucky guests will have the opportunity to stay like K-pop stars in the massive mansion.

The house is located in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and it includes world-class amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, an in-house gym, a large kitchen, and several bedrooms. The mansion, hidden away from the city’s noise, was built from scratch last year.

Airbnb revealed that while requests to book the overnight experience will be available to everyone, only one person will have the opportunity to stay at the property along with a guest of their choice. “The expansive property will immerse guests in the serene natural rhythms of PyeongChang, South Korea, a mountainous region famed for its lush forests and rolling hilltop vistas,” the vacation rental company said in a press statement to People.com.

Visitors can make a reservation for this stay starting on Monday, August 1 at 10 PM ET (Tuesday, August 2, at 11 AM KST). Guests staying the night will have access to the swimming pool that served as Jin and J-relaxation Hope’s area on the variety show, the basketball court where Suga displayed his basketball prowess while Jungkook bonded with his dog Bam, and the Karaoke room where BTS members could be seen singing and dancing to some of their biggest hits.

While BTS fans try to gain access to the mansion through the platform, they can also watch the In The Soop spinoff, In The Soop: Friendcation, starring BTS member V and his Wooga Squad pals Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik, and Peakboy on Disney+.