Bonelab VR Game Gets Pirated Immediately After Its Launch

Bonelab, one of this year’s most anticipated VR games, has been pirated minutes after its launch. It is an experimental physics-based VR action game with weapons, enemies, challenges, secrets, and mysteries to uncover. The game came out on PC and the Meta Quest 2 on September 29, 2022.

Pirate groups have also cracked many popular AAA games in recent months. These games include notable titles like NBA 2K23, Saints Row Reboot, Dying Light 2, Spider-man Remastered, and more. For more information, here’s a list of all Denuvo games cracked by pirate groups.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

Bonelab pirated

Bonelab was pirated for the Meta Quest 2 through third-party launchers that could sideload the game on the headset. Third-party applications like FFAIO immediately shared the game’s APK minutes after its release. Due to this, many users rushed to access these applications, which resulted in FFAIO servers going down.

The Quest 2 runs a version of Android, making it very easy to sideload VR games for free. To sideload VR games, all a user needs is a developer account and a sideloading application. For more information, you can check our article on how to sideload free VR games on the Quest 2 using Sidequest.

About the game

Bonelab is the sequel to a highly popular PC VR game called Boneworks. Both games also utilize physics simulation in almost every aspect of the game, making them very realistic. There’s also modding support for those who want to customize the game or make their own creations.

Piracy on Quest 2 has run rampant for a few years, which might also be a reason for its success. However, we recommend checking out Bonelab on the Meta Quest Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.