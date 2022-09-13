Blue Origin New Shepard Rocket Failure: Crew Capsule Lands Safely

Blue Origins’ latest attempt to test a rocket that would carry humans to space ended in despair. The new Shepard Rocket failed shortly after it went up, and the scientists had to abort the mission. Blue Origin revealed the news on its Twitter account with a very short description of the incident.

The tweet explained that the reason behind aborting the flight was the malfunction in the booster systems embedded into the spacecraft. However, the tweet mentioned that the escape system performed well and safely ejected the crew capsule from the rocket.

Reason Behind The Failure Of Blue Origin New Shepard Rocket

The New Shepard booster is being tested out by Jeff Bezos company to send people into space. However, the company didn’t share details about why the crash happened. Blue Origin claimed that the incident was unprecedented and it was too early to say anything. But they emphasized how the crew capsule ejected safely and that they would track its landing progress.

Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed. pic.twitter.com/xFDsUMONTh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 12, 2022

While the crew capsule may have ejected without harm, it is difficult to convince humans that they would safely land on the ground. But Blue Origin is determined to make space travel a reality. Last year, Jeff Bezos went into space onboard a Blue Origin spacecraft. Actor William Shatner also tried out space travel three months later using Blue Origin’s service. So, the next five years will demonstrate an increase in demand for space travel (for people who have deep pockets).

This booster failure will cause a setback for the Blue Origin program. Engineers will have to find the issues which led to the booster failure. After that, rigorous R&D will be done to come up with a more secure system to launch and land safely.