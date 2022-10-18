Where To Watch Blue Lock Episode 2 Online? Is Free Streaming Possible?

Are you in search of an amazing sports anime that has an outside-the-box story? Well, then Blue Lock could be the perfect anime for you. The anime began airing last week and had one of the best opening episodes. Evidently, the expectations from Blue Lock episode 2 were similar, and it lived up to them.

The second episode finally explained what exactly is the Blue Lock facility. Ego Jinpachi had the honors to do so. He revealed that the prospects were divided into 25 groups of 11 each. Following the first activity one member from each group was eliminated. So now, 275 contenders for becoming the best striker that the world has ever seen remain.

Episode 2 ended with the teaser of Team Z’s first match against one of the other groups being hyped up. But it won’t be like a traditional soccer match as both teams will feature 11 strikers.

When was Blue Lock episode 2 released online?

The phenomenal anime’s second episode was released online on October 15, 2022. Similar to the opening episode, it was added to Crunchyroll’s library at 9:30 AM Pacific Time/12:30 PM Eastern Time.

However, as we know, the anime is also streaming on Netflix for the Asian audience. For them, the new episode was made available on October 16, 2022, at Netflix’s standard release time of 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Can I watch Blue Lock episode 2 for free?

The soccer anime is currently one of the best ranked titles of this season. Evidently, fans want to know if they can stream it online for free. Unfortunately, you cannot watch the anime for free on either Crunchyroll or Netflix. But there’s still a perfectly legal workaround for you to get a free Netflix account.

That's it from our end for this article. Did you like Blue Lock episode 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.