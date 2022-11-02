Blockbuster Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The month of spooky movies is finally over as we now enter November 2022. The audience will be hoping to see a lot of exciting movies and TV shows this month. One of the most anticipated titles of the month is none other than Blockbuster.

The 2022 TV show will star Randall Park alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Melissa Fumero. Talking about the plot of the series, it will be set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States of America. Evidently, it’s not easy to revamp a dying business, but our main characters will try to do just that.

Will they succeed in doing so? All while making the audience laugh? You’ll have to watch the show to find that out. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the streaming details of the show in the next section of our article.

Image credit: Netflix

The much-anticipated comedy genre show will be released online on November 03, 2022. It will be released exclusively on streaming giant Netflix. This means you will be able to start streaming it on the platform at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch Blockbuster for free on Netflix?

Netflix is still undoubtedly the biggest streaming platform in the world. One of the most crucial reasons behind its success was the presence of a free trial for new users. Unfortunately, those days are long gone, as the streaming service no longer provides a free trial to new users. However, you can rely on the below-mentioned offers to get a free subscription to Netflix:

That’s all from our end regarding Netflix’s Blockbuster. Are you interested in the show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.