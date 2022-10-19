Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Is Free Streaming Possible?

Anime fans across the globe have been patiently waiting for the release of the final season of Bleach for a decade or so. Well, it finally happened last week when the final arc of the anime kicked off. The opening episode was excellent, and now fans expect the same from Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 2.

In the new episode, Ichigo will travel all the way to Soul Realm. Ichigo’s journey to Soul Realm will lead to him meeting Kisuke Urahara. The new episode is titled “Foundation Stones” and as per the official synopsis of the episode, a new unidentified enemy will make an appearance in this episode.

When was Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 2 released online?

Image credit: Studio Pierrot

Similar to the opening episode of the anime, the new episode arrived on Monday i.e., October 18, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST in Japan. However, due to a difference in time zone, some regions got their hands on the new episode on October 17, 2022. The release time for it was at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET/9:00 PM IST.

As for watching it online, Bleach is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. This is a change which fans welcomed with open arms as not everyone had access to Crunchyroll.

Can I watch Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 2 for free online?

If you are relying on Hulu to watch the popular anime then we have a piece of good news for you. Hulu provides a free trial to new users and they can use the said free trial to watch Bleach for free. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Disney+ users. The streaming platform doesn’t provides a free trial.

However, what it does provide is a free account with a bunch of telecom offers. Here are some of the offers that you can use to take advantage of the offer:

1. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios

2. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus.

This concludes our guide on Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 2. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your honest views in the comments section below.