Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: MCU Introduces New Black Panther

When the first Black Panther film was released in 2018, it became a worldwide phenomenon. It gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe a major new franchise to develop. Plans for Black Panther 2 began shortly after the first film’s release. The film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and others in reprising roles. Ryan Coogler will return to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel launched the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marketing campaign with a bang as the final movie of Phase Four. The first teaser suggested the emotional storyline of the sequel without Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and Wakanda clashing with Namor, who is confirmed to be a mutant.

One of the most pressing mysteries surrounding the film was on who will be the next Black Panther to take T’Challa’s place. The initial Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser previewed the new black and gold suit. But it did not show who was underneath the iconic costume.

MCU introduces new Black Panther in new trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The footage mostly focuses on the escalating conflict between Wakanda and Talocan, the MCU’s version of Atlantis. We also see Namor in several shots, including a few in which he uses his ankle wings to fly. The Black Panther 2 trailer concludes with another tease of the MCU’s new Black Panther, as the person within the suit lands like a superhero.

With another hint of the new Black Panther in the teaser, it appears like Shuri will take on this mantle. She is one of the trailer’s primary characters and will be essential to the plot of the sequel. It stands to reason that Marvel will further elevate her persona by making Shuri the MCU’s next Black Panther. Although there is no official confirmation of this in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser, the new Black Panther costume confirms a female is beneath the suit this time.

Black Panther 2 is set to arrive in theaters on November 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4.