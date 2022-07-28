‘Big Mouth’: What Time Will The Show Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar?

Big Mouth starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who gets dragged into a murder investigation. The show will mark the small-screen comeback of Lee following his military service. He is popular for his roles in K-dramas such as W and While You Were Sleeping. He also recently made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The show’s trailer has already piqued our interest, with Park Chang-ho being pushed around by several clients who complain about his lack of courtroom skill. We soon see his life take a sharp turn after he is involved in a car accident. We then see him in jail and the teaser concludes with a statement from Park, who has adopted a tougher persona.

Big Mouth: What time will the show premiere?

And to add to the enthusiasm the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar revealed that Big Mouth will be available in India from July 29. The streamer also shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page.

Big Mouth will be airing from July 29th, 2022 every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 KST/ 8.50 AM ET on MBC. The series will have a 16-episode run and will stream from July 29 – September 17, 2022. The series will be also available on Disney+ in selected regions.

More details about the show

Big Mouth follows Park Chang-ho, a third-rate lawyer who becomes involved in a murder investigation and is accused of being Big Mouse, a notorious conman. Park Chang-ho adopts the persona of Big Mouse to uncover a conspiracy and protect his wife (played by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA).

The official synopsis of the show reads: “Thriller about an unsuccessful lawyer who gets involved in a murder case and is somehow fingered as genius swindler Big Mouse.”

Directed by Oh Choong-hwan, the drama will also feature Kim Joo-hun (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Ok Ja-yeon (The Archaeology of Love), and Kwak Dong-yeon (Vincenzo).