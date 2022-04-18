“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After the tremendous success of “Breaking Bad,” fans were still left wanting to see more of the series. The creators of the series managed to give the viewers what they wanted in the form of “Better Call Saul.” It was a spinoff series focused on criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. But as we know, every good thing has to end someday, and Saul Goodman’s story will conclude with Better Call Saul season 5.

Initially, the series started airing back in 2015 and since then has been loved by millions of fans. The show will return to the air for one last time in April 2022. To be precise, on April 18, 2022, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.

However, in regions outside of the USA, you will get season 6 on April 19, 2022. Moreover, the show will feature a double premiere release at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, let’s find out where to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online.

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 online?

Image credit: AMC

Similar to the previous seasons, you can watch the new season of the series on AMC and AMC+. However, you can only do so if you live in the USA. If you are not from the U.S., you will not have access to the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Fortunately, you can rely on Netflix to watch Better Call Saul season 6, albeit with a day’s delay. Recently, Netflix added Better Call Saul season 5 to its library as well, so it was expected the streaming giant to get rights of the final season as well.

What to expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6?

Wondering what the final series of the show will be? Fortunately, AMC has released the official synopsis for its final season.

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes with the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

This concludes with our guide to ‘Better Call Saul’ final season. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.