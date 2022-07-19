Is It Possible To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 For Free?

Better Call Saul returned to streaming after a short break last week. Since the show is in its final stages, fans are going through some bitter-sweet moments. After all, the show has been filling the void left by Breaking Bad for years. Anyway, with the release of Better Call Saul season 6, episode 9, we get one step closer to the finale.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

In the previous episode, fans witnessed the death of another major character. Yes, we are talking about none other than Lalo Salamance. Since Lalo was in a one-on-one confrontation with Gus Fring, most already saw this outcome.

As for the latest episode titled “Fun and Games,” Gus will try to smooth things out with the Cartel. On the other hand, Mike will do what he is best at – tying loose ends. That said, let’s shed some light on the streaming details of the new Better Call Saul episode.

When did Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 release?

Image credit: AMC

The show has been following a dual-release format for a long time now. In simple terms, the new episode was first released on AMC on July 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM PT. The latest episodes also arrive on Netflix for the rest of the world.

Episode 9’s release date for Netflix is July 19, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. You can find all seasons of Better Call Saul on Netflix by heading to this link.

Find your dream job

Can I watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 for free online?

It depends on which platform you are using to watch the show. Using AMC+, you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial. Of course, you must be a new platform user to take advantage of the offer. On the other hand, Netflix users can rely on the below-mentioned special offers to get a free service account.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from Better Call Saul, season 6, episode 9? Let us know your views in the comments section below.