“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ is in full flow. Fans are still loving the story of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman and are waiting for it to finally connect to its parent series. Anyway, with the release of Better Call Saul, season 6, episode 7, the series will take a short break.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

It was earlier that the show’s final season would be divided into two parts and the creators stayed true to their word. Let’s focus on when the mid-season finale of the series releases. Episode 7 is gearing up for a release on May 23, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

Unfortunately, the details mentioned above are only valid for fans with a TV in the United States. If you want to watch the show outside the States, you can watch it on May 24, 2022. The release time will be 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

With that being said, let’s focus on where to watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ mid-season finale and if you can watch it for free.

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 7 online?

Image credit: AMC

Since the show is an AMC production, you can watch it online by heading to AMC+. Additionally, you can also watch it on streaming giant Netflix, with a day’s delay, of course.

Find your dream job

Can I watch ‘Better Call Saul’ for free?

As a matter of fact, AMC+ provides a free 7-day trial to new users. You can take advantage of that offer to watch the show for free on the website. On the other hand, you can also get a Netflix account for free with a bunch of offers. Here are the different ways to get those offers:

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions on $8.99 and $13.99.

What to expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 7?

Considering this episode will serve as a mid-season finale, fans can expect it to end on some sort of a cliff hanger. The episode is titled “Plan & Execution,” and as per reports, it is expected to be a very painful episode for fans.

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from the mid-season finale? Let us know your views in the comments section below. If you missed Better Call Saul season 6, episode 6, please check our guide.