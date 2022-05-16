“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After some really intense set of episodes we are finally at the midseason finale. This is the final season, so each episode feels extremely integral to the plot and that spectacular ending we hope is at the end of all this. So fans cannot wait to see what’s next in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The new episode is set to release on May 16, 2022 on AMC. You can tune in at 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to watch the episode. But this information is relevant only when it comes to U.S. viewers.

For fans outside of U.S., you will have to wait till May 17, 2022. The time of release will be the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Now let’s go over where to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 online.

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 6 online?

Image credit: AMC

This series actually releases on two streaming platforms. But which one you watch it on, depends on where you live. If you’re in the U.S. you can watch it on AMC+. On the other hand, those outside U.S. will be using Netflix to watch the show.

But before you head on over the watch the new episode, we hope you’re caught up with the previous episode. If not then do check out our guide on Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 5.

What to expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 6?

Episode 5 was definitely not a good time for Jimmy McGill. Howard finally figured out that Jimmy is the one responsible for the events of episode 4. This led to Jimmy and Howard meeting up in a boxing ring and our favorite lawyer getting decked in the face. Furthermore Howards warns Jimmy to stay away and continues to keep an eye on him.

The title of the new episode is “Axe and Grind” and it looks like Jimmy did not agree to that warning. It looks like Kim and Jimmy will be enlisting the help of a knowledgeable contact. Moreover Howard will be scrutinizing Jimmy’s business as well, which will of course lead to something bad.

That’s all we have for today. What kind of cliffhanger do you expect in the mid season finale? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.