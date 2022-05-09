“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Breaking Bad spinoff series is concluding with its current season. So far in season 6, we have seen a lot of recurring characters getting their much-awaited ending. This, of course, leads to fans wondering what will happen in ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 5.

The next episode of the long-running TV show is slated for a release on May 09, 2022. You will be available to watch online at 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). However, the aforementioned details are only valid for fans in the United States.

If you do not live in the U.S., you will get the episode on May 10, 2022. This will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that out of the way, let’s focus on where to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 online.

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 5 online?

Depending on the region where you live, you can watch the series on two platforms. If you are in the U.S., feel free to head out to AMC+ to watch the show. On the other hand, streaming giant Netflix releases each episode of season 6 weekly.

But before watching the new episode, we suggest you get caught up with the series. A good step in that direction will be checking out our streaming guide for ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 4.

What to expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 5?

The events in the previous episode led to Saul Goodman finally getting a fancy office for himself. It is clear that Saul has found his place in the criminal place, and things will only go downhill from here.

The next episode of the final season is titled “Black and Blue” and will reportedly focus on Gus & Lalo. Of course, we will see how Saul tackles becoming a big-shot lawyer in the criminal world.

This concludes our guide. Are you excited about the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.