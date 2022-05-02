“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

It’s been a bitter-sweet time for ‘Better Call Saul’ fans. They must be happy that their favorite criminal lawyer has returned once again. But at the same time, it’s the last time we will ever see the show. The first three episodes of the season were pretty amazing. Will that be the case for ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 4 as well?

Starting things off with the release date of the new episode. Following the weekly release schedule, you can expect the new episode to arrive on May 02, 2022. It will be released online at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.

However, for fans outside the U.S., you will have to wait until May 03, 2022, to get the new episode. It will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Moving on, let's shed some light on where to watch the new Better Call Saul episode online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 4 online?

Image credit: AMC

The popular spinoff series is an AMC original. Keeping that in mind, you can watch it online on AMC and AMC+. But at the same time, these streaming platforms are not available in every region. To counter that issue, fans can rely on Netflix to watch Better Call Saul.

Just ensure that you have an active subscription to the streaming giants. After all, it doesn’t allow fans to access the amazing OTT titles in its library without a subscription.

What to expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 4?

So far, each episode of the final season has been top-notch. We can expect the same for the new episode titled “Hit And Run.” As for the plot of the new episode, here is what the official synopsis says:

“Despite assurances from the cartel, Gus takes extreme measures to protect himself against looming threats. Kim and Jimmy enlist the help of a local pro to put on a show for Cliff Main. Howard seeks outside counsel.“

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from the new episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.