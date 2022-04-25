“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Our favorite criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman, has returned one last time in Better Call Saul season 6. The final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff started airing last week and is already being flooded with positive comments from fans. But will that remain the case after the release of Better Call Saul season 6, episode 3? Well, that’s for you to find out this week.

To start things off, the latest episode of the show will arrive on April 25, 2022. For audiences in the U.S., the new episode will be available to watch at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). But for fans residing outside the States, that is not the case.

In fact, episode 3 will be available for them on April 26, 2022, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Regardless of the region, let’s find out where to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 3 online?

Image credit: AMC

The easiest way to watch the series’ season 6 will be to rely on AMC and AMC+. However, it is not available in every region out there. Instead, you can trust streaming giant Netflix to watch Better Call Saul season 6.

As usual, you need to subscribe to Netflix to watch the show since it no longer provides a free trial. Speaking of watching the show before we move forward, feel free to check out our guide to Better Call Saul season 6 double premiere right here.

Is ‘Better Call Saul’ worth watching?

More often than not, spinoff series to popular shows don’t work well. However, Better Call Saul is a gem and has completely lived up to the expectations. The ever-so-popular show also has a phenomenal rating of 8.8/10 on IMDb.

All things considered, the series is certainly worth watching. However, before jumping to Better Call Saul season 6, episode 3, make sure to keep up with the previous seasons.