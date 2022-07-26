Is It Possible To Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10 For Free?

The Better Call Saul spinoff has been airing since 2015, and we are at the end of the journey for the series. Since 2015, fans of the series have all been waiting for just one thing. It’s to see Jimmy McGill finally turn into Saul Goodman. Speaking of that, we saw some flashes of it in the previous episode and will likely see more of it in Better Call Saul season 6, episode 10.

However, watching McGill turn into Saul Goodman wasn’t as fun as fans expected. Instead, it was somewhat depressing to see the pain that our titular character had to go through. With the series heading towards its conclusion, fans are excited about the remaining episodes.

When was ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 10 released?

If you have followed the TV show until now, you must be aware that the show shares two release dates. Episode 10 was initially released on AMC on July 25, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET. Following that, it released on Netflix on July 26, 2022.

The release time of the episode was at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Before moving forward, check out our guide on the Netflix release time schedule right here. By doing so, you can get a much better idea of when to tune into the streaming service to watch your favorite shows.

Can I watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 episode 10 for free?

Depending on which platform you are using you can watch Better Call Saul for free. For example, AMC+ offers a free trial to new users. So new users to the website can simply take advantage of the free trial to watch the show for free.

On the other hand, Netflix doesn’t provide a free trail any more. Fortunately, there are a few offers out there that can be used to get a free subscription to the streaming giant.

This concludes our streaming guide on Better Call Saul season 6, episode 10. Have you already watched it? What was the best moment from the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.