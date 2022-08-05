Now You Can Buy The ‘Original’ Better Call Saul Props & Costumes

You’ll soon be able to own a piece of television history when screen-used props from Better Call Saul go up for auction. Better Call Saul‘s series finale will air on August 15, bringing an end to the story that began in its parent series Breaking Bad.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With the franchise coming to an end, it will be auctioning off many of the show’s most memorable props, from a bell used by Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) to the World’s 2nd Greatest Lawyer mug given to Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) by Kim (Rhea Seehorn).

Better Call Saul props and costumes will be going up for auction

Own a piece of @BetterCallSaul's history and register now in @propstore_com's exclusive prop auction featuring original props from Saul Goodman, Kim Wexler, and more!



Bidding starts August 18. https://t.co/kojPdMFx62 #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/RL83zoadws — Sony Pictures Television 📺 (@SPTV) August 4, 2022

Hosted by Propstore Auction, bidding will begin on August 18, 2022, and will end on September 1, 2022. Sony Pictures Television will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Assistance League of Albuquerque and the ABQ Mutual Aid of the Southwest Organizing Project. Both of which are located in the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the series was shot.

Among the most desirable items from the upcoming Better Call Saul auction are Hector’s bell ($3,000-5,000), Jimmy’s “World’s 2nd Best Lawyer” travel mug ($2,000-3,000), the Zafiro tequila bottle and stopper ($1,500-2,500), and Chuck’s space blanket ($600-800).

As many of these items are probably more expensive than the ordinary Better Call Saul fan can afford, simply signing up for the auction could enter participants in a drawing to receive a free gift pack full of goods utilized during the creation of Better Call Saul.

According to the website, these gift boxes include many products with the Los Pollos Hermanos logo and Saul Goodman business cards.

What are you waiting for? Go register yourself on the website and get a chance to win free goodies.