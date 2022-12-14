Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are finally getting the next big upgrade with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This new chipset will likely power all of the upcoming flagship smartphones of 2023 and beyond. So here’s a list of all the smartphones that will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The company has already confirmed that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be adopted by several OEMs. These manufacturers will include companies like Asus ROG, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, Xingi/Meizu, and ZTE.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip specs

The new chip is built with a different core configuration: Prime Arm Cortex X3 clocked at 3.2GHz + four “Performance” (2.8GHz) + three “Efficiency” cores (2GHz). The two performance cores also support 64 and 32-bit operations to run older apps efficiently.

The chip also supports up to 16GB of LP-DDR5x 4200 MHz RAM. In terms of speed, the Kyro CPU is up to 35% faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The chip will also support Wi-Fi 7 with FastConnect 7800. It is also 40 percent more power efficient, according to Qualcomm.

Many companies claim to be the first with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone. However, most of these smartphones are coming out close to each other. But what’s more important are the specs and price of each smartphone. So let’s look at the next-gen smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Best Smartphones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip

1. OnePlus 11 series

The Oneplus 11 and 11 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO curved display with a resolution of 3126×1440 pixels. Oneplus has historically used MediaTek processors for affordable smartphones while using Snapdragon processors in their flagship devices.

The Oneplus 11 and 11 Pro are expected to launch by the end of 2022 or early next year. As for specs, the device is rumored to have a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple camera setup with a 16MP front camera. It is also expected to feature a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Recent reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 might even use a particular version of the chipset with a higher-clocked CPU. The processor will be overclocked to 3.36GHz, and the GPU will be increased from 680MHz to 719MHz.

3. Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi is one of the ‘first’ companies to officially launch a smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will both feature the new SoC running on runs on MIUI 14. The smartphones will come with 120Hz OLED displays, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 67W wired charging (120W for Xiaomi 13 Pro).

4. Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo has also launched thier first smartphone with the newest SoC. The top model of the X90 series, the Vivo X90 Pro+, will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On the other hand, the X90 and X90 Pro will ship with the MediaTek Density 9200 chip. Unfortunately, the smartphone is limited to Chinese markets, with a global release expected to occur in Q1 2023.

5. iQOO 11 series

The iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro will also feature the new chipset in Asian markets. The smartphones will also be the first to feature UFS 4.0 storage. According to a leaker, the iQOO 11 Pro will feature a 4700mAh battery and 200W fast charging. The devices are expected to launch only in Asian markets, but we hope to see a global release soon.

6. Motorola X40 series

Motorola has not been the best smartphone company in sales, but its X-series lineup has been quite impressive over the years. The newest entry in the series is the Motorola X40 which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 125W fast charging. The Motorola X40 and X40 Pro are set to launch on December 15.

7. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

Red Magic 8 Pro is a gaming smartphone that will also feature the latest chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is capable of real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing. So gaming will become a key selling point for any smartphone that comes with it.

8. Oppo Find X6

Oppo had quite a stage presence at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. After the event, the company confirmed that its next Find X flagship would feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Since the Oppo Find X5 series arrived in late February 2022, we can assume the Find X6 series to launch on a similar schedule.

9. Realme GT 3 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Although it has not been confirmed, some leaks have suggested that the Realme GT 3 Pro will feature the new chipset. It will also have a 2nd gen LTPO flat screen with 2K+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to release in early 2023.

Smartphones rumored to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip

The following smartphones have also been rumored to feature the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Although the companies have yet to confirm their specs, we can expect to see the latest chipset in these flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus

Sharp Aquos R8

Sony Xperia 1 V

Lenovo ThinkPhone

ZTE Axon 50 Ultra

Asus ROG Phone 7

Redmi K60 Pro

Honor Magic 5

Most flagship smartphones in 2023 will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Mobile manufacturers are aware of the stiff competition they will face if they do not upgrade like the rest of the industry. So let us know which of these next-gen flagship smartphones you want to buy in the comment section below.