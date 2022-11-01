10 Best Upcoming Games Releasing In November 2022

This year gamers have been blessed with many exciting games released simultaneously. Many game publishers have decided to release their games in November despite clashing with God of War: Ragnarok. We have put together a list of the best upcoming games released in November 2022.

November is usually filled with popular game releases as developers aim for sales gains during the holiday season. This leads to many AAA games being released back to back, overshadowing each other. Time and time again, many great games have been left in the dust due to this, and the same is true for this year.

10 best upcoming games of November 2022

1. God of War: Ragnarok

The long-awaited sequel to the 2018 reboot of God of War is finally here. This is the next saga in the story of Kratos and Atreus as they face the Norse gods, Thor and Odin. The game arrives on November 9 for PS5 and PS4. Gamers can also expect reviews of the game to be live on November 3, 9 am PT.

As one of the most successful AAA series, the game has set some high expectations. Due to this, God of War Ragnorak is shaping up to be the best upcoming game release this year. The original 2018 God of War was a PlayStation exclusive on launch but was later released on PC in 2022.

However, don’t expect a PC port anytime soon, as Sony usually waits a couple of years before porting an exclusive game.

Get it on PlayStation Store

2. Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is an open-world 3D platforming game marking the return of the blue hedgehog in a AAA game. This game is the first time that the Sonic series is using an open-world format for their game. Players will get to explore the mysterious Starfall Islands, where the player needs to solve puzzles, collect items, and fights robot enemies.

The developers have even compared the game’s open world to Legend of Zelda: BOTW. The blue hedgehog also retains his iconic abilities along with new combat attacks. Sonic Frontiers is coming out on November 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Get it on: Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Store.

3. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The next generation of Call of Duty: Warzone is on the way with graphical upgrades, a new BR map, and some new game modes. Like its predecessor, the game will be free-to-play and feature cross-platform play. The main Battle Royale map will also be changed to a desert-themed map titled Al Mazrah, with AI combatants defending various strongholds throughout the map.

Warzone 2.0 is a separate game from the original based on a new engine. Unfortunately, this means that players won’t be able to carry over their progressions or purchases from the original game. However, the original Warzone will still be available to play on all platforms.

Players will also get to enjoy the new movement system, which allows for mantling, diving to prone, and swimming. Warzone 2.0 will be available from November 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will be a part of a single cross-game launcher known as Call of Duty HQ.

4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC release)

It seems Sony is finally taking the PC gaming market seriously. Just a few months ago, PC gamers got the Spider-Man Remastered port. Now, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also coming to PC on November 18. The game is a spin-off and successor to the original Spider-Man game with improved combat and graphics. For PC players, it has automatically become one of the best upcoming games this year.

The PC port of the game will also feature Nvidia DLSS, Ray tracing, and ultra-wide monitor support. With Peter-Parker abroad, it falls upon Miles to save New York from the Tinkerer’s gang. The spin-off might not have as much content as Spider-Man Remastered, but it is still praised for its combat and storytelling.

Get it on Steam or Epic Games Store.

5. Among Us VR

Among Us holds a special place in every gamer’s heart, and it is finally coming to VR. The game was made from the ground up for VR with the same core gameplay as the original. However, it feels like a completely different game with 3D environments and the immersiveness of VR.

The game initially gained traction due to popular Twitch streamers. However, the developers were quick to jump on the success of thier game and made a mobile port for the game. Now, Among Us, VR will come to PC and the Quest store on November 10.

Get it on Steam or Quest Store.

6. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is a four-player coop shooter based in the Warhammer universe. The game is similar to Warhammer: Vermintide 2, which had the same premise of four players fighting against waves of AI enemies. Players must complete objectives and higher difficulties to obtain better rewards (weapons and currencies).

Players can choose from one of the four hero classes, Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, and Psyker. These classes can be customized to change thier class, appearance, and gender. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming to PC on November 30, with the Xbox Series X|S release coming at a later date. Judging from the preview of the game, it is definitely one of the best upcoming games coming out in November.

Get it on Steam or Xbox.

7. Evil West

Evil West was one of the most surprising reveals during this year’s Gamescom. The game follows Jesse Rentier, one of the last vampire hunters protecting the American frontier from supernatural monsters and bandits. Early looks at the game make it look like Devil May Cry but with cowboys and the American frontier.

Developed by the studio behind the rebooted Shadow Warrior series, the gameplay is a mix of third-person shooting and melee action. Evil West is releasing on November 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Get it on: Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation Store.

8. Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is a sequel to the first installment of the game. Apparently, the developers have decided to skip part two of the series entirely. GS3 is actually the second installment in the whacky and mayhem-filled series.

The game is pure chaos with a very silly premise and a game world filled with activities. It also features a four-person co-op game mode for even more over-the-top action. Goat Simulator 3 is coming out on November 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Get it on Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games Store.

9. The Entropy Centre

The Entropy Centre is a first-person physics-based puzzle adventure game that might click with Portal fans. The game has an interesting premise as it follows the last survivor of Mankind, who is stuck on the Moon. Here is where the trusty time-bending AI gun comes in, as players will need to solve puzzles before the Entropy Centre’s imminent collapse.

With Earth on the brink of destruction, players will need to figure out a way to rewind the entire planet. The entire game is built around the unique puzzle mechanic that allows players to rewind time to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.

The Entropy Centre is releasing on November 3 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Get it on: Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation Store.

10. WRC Generations

WRC Generations is a racing game where players get to compete at the 2022 World Rally Championship. Unlike the previous entries in the series, new hybrid car models were introduced to the championship. Players can race across 22 countries in 165 timed special stages.

The game will also allow players to customize their cars with their own stickers and liveries as well as share them with other players. WRC Generations is set to release on November 3 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Get it on: Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation Store.

Best Upcoming Games (Honorable mentions)

There are also many other games that couldn’t make it up on our list. However, they deserve an honorable mention due to their popularity.

Valkyrie Elysium

Gungrave G.O.R.E

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Humankind

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Iron Man VR (Meta Quest)

Espire 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Football Manager 2023

Gundam Evolution (Console release)

Let us know what games you are excited to play in the comment section below.