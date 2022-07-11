5 Best Paramount Plus Originals To Watch In 2022

There are a plethora of streaming platforms available out there. Some may be more popular than others. Usually, any streaming service’s success is its original content. If a platform’s original movies/TV shows aren’t great, there is little chance they will become popular.

Every streaming service has pretty much figured that out by now. Keeping that in mind, today, we will be focusing on the best Paramount Plus originals to watch right now. Although Paramount Plus is a relatively newer streaming service, it has already booked a place in fans’ hearts. Take a look at which Paramount Plus originals you should be watching now.

5. Star Trek: Discovery (2017 – Present)

Star Trek is one of the biggest franchises, and Paramount has rights to it. So no wonder the streaming platform has released many new series over the years. One of them is Star Trek: Discovery, which has been most recently renewed for season 5. As for the plot, it takes part roughly 10 years before Captain Kirk’s 5-year mission.

4. Halo TV Series (2022 – Present)

Based on the popular video game series of the same name. Halo TV series started streaming on Paramount Plus earlier this year. Its first season has received nothing but compliments from fans. As a result, one of the best paramount plus originals will return for its second season in the future.

3. Evil (2019 – Present)

As the name suggests, the show falls in the horror genre. Evil follows a trio of a psychologist, a priest-in-training, and a contractor. The three investigate all abnormal activities. More often than not, these activities are also linked to unthinkable crimes. With a 7.7/10 on IMDb, it remains a great show on Paramount Plus.

2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022 – Present)

Another addition from the Star Trek franchise. The Strange New Worlds is a relatively newer show in the franchise, but it has amassed some of the best ratings from users. The show is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. As for its plot, it is focused on the USS Enterprise crew under Captain Christopher Pike’s leadership.

1. 1883 (2021-2022)

1883 is currently regarded as the best Paramount Plus original. The show is a prequel to the highly acclaimed show Yellowstone. After one season, the show has a phenomenal rating of 8.8/10. However, since the series was a prequel, there is very little chance that it will get a sequel in the future.

These are currently the best Paramount Plus originals available. If you have any suggestions for the list, feel free to share your suggestion in the comments section below. Before we bid farewell, check out the difference between Paramount Network and Paramount Plus. The two might share similar names but are very different.