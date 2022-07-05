7 Best Open World Games To Play On Xbox One, Xbox X/S In 2022

The Xbox Game Pass is a video game subscription service with many games in its vast catalog. While not everyone likes to play games of every genre, this list is for the fans of the open-world genre, featuring the 7 best open-world games you can play on Xbox and that you shouldn’t miss out on in 2022.

An open-world video game is indeed a perfect blend of the best that the video game industry has to give, along with the standards set by the previous titles from different genres. In other words, an open-world game holds the potential to be so immersive as to act as a second life for the players. That being said, if you have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S with a Game Pass subscription, you can access most of the popular games. Meanwhile. for those looking, here are the 7 best open-world games to play on Xbox One or X/S in 2022.

7 Best open-world games for Xbox

1. Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is arguably among the best games you can play on an Xbox. While the game was initially released only for PC, it made its way to Xbox, thanks to the welcome by game enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the game is not a conventional open-world title but shares the concept with one; that being said, it’s a simulation game. That being said, the game allows players to roam freely and explore the beautiful Earth, a deep-rooted concept in open-world games. In addition to the short trips the players can undertake in the Flight Simulator, the game also allows them to choose a location and fly away while exploring the Earth in all its glory.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: Yes

2. Forza Horizon 5

One of the latest releases on this list of some of the best open-world games to play on your Xbox One or X/S, Forza Horizon 5, is a beautiful blend of open-world and racing games. The game lets players explore the magnificent country of Mexico or participate in races all over the map. Forza Horizon 5 is a perfect game for those looking for something more from an open-world title. That being said, the things that make Forza Horizon 5 a great game are its amazing graphics and its real-time selection of sky.

Moreover, there’s no doubt that anyone will not enjoy Forza Horizon 5; given how well received the game is by gamers and critics alike, this game is not the one you should pass on if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: Yes

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar games’ shining jewel in the crown and the only game that is the most realistic out of the lot. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a great game that is sure to inspire generations of games to come. While the game is so ahead of its time that despite being out for almost 5 years, players still find something new every day. Red Dead Redemption 2’s open-world is intricately and splendidly designed with picturesque frames that will make you pause the game to take pictures.

If you want a true open-world experience, RDR 2 is the first game you should try from this list. The game delivers upon every element; the story, the characters, and the setting will stay with you even after you finish playing the game. These things make RDR 2 one of the best open-world games to play on your Xbox One or X/S in 2022.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: No

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The game that’s slowly turning into one of the classics. Even if you’re not a fan of The Witcher series, this game will not disappoint you. In addition to the magnificent storyline, beautifully crafted characters, and the vast world of The Witcher is sewed together; there’s everything one wishes from an open-world title. While the game falls under the category of an ARPG, its open world is sure to make you want more.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is almost 7 years old now; however, don’t let the age of this game fool you; this game still is one of the best out there. And while we’re talking about the best open-world games on Xbox, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can’t be missed, even in 2022, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: No

5. Halo Infinite

The most iconic game series of all time and the most celebrated game series of Xbox. Halo Infinite is the latest addition to the Halo series and is the sixth main entry in the Halo series. Once again, we find Master Chief stranded on a Halo ring and fighting against the enemy most on its own. While this will seem familiar to the players; however, this time, the Chief’s enemy is The Banished. For those who do not know, The Banished is a mercenary group more deadly than anyone that Master Chief has to deal with in the past.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: Yes

6. Elden Ring

This 2022 ARPG and an open-world game is one of the year’s best releases. Elden Ring is made in collaboration with George R. R. Martin by FromSoftware, which is famous for its Souls series. The game is an absolute masterpiece; the story is well written, and the visuals are stunning and elevate the game to another level. One might even say that Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s best work to date. While the gameplay formula might be taken from the previous games, everything about Elden Ring will feel fresh to anyone playing the game. All things considered, if you’re into games that allow the players to explore the map as they go, do not miss out on Elden Ring, for these are the things that make this game one of the best open-world games on Xbox X/S.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: No

7. Cyberpunk 2077

Having received a very high amount of criticism upon its release, Cyberpunk 2077 had a lot to prove. While the gaming community compared the game to GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a league of its own. Character and visuals aside, the game puts forward a well-written storyline that will engage you even if the gameplay doesn’t. Meanwhile, for those who did not try the game upon its launch owing to the bad performance and the dreadful reviews, Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty good game now, having patched out most of the issues that the game had previously. This alone puts the game in the race to become one of the best open-world games on Xbox in 2022.

Available on Xbox Game Pass: No

Best open-world games on Xbox in 2022: Summing up

Indeed there are tons of good games to play on Xbox; however, since we decided to keep the list short, we came out with our picks for the best open-world games, including some from the Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, games like GTA 5, Sable, Just Cause 4, and Subnautica: Below Zero, among many others, deserve a special mention. Lastly, let us know which open-world games on the Xbox are your favorite ones, even if they’re not on the list.