7 Best Open World Games On The New PS Plus

The new and revamped PS Plus is set to take on its all-time rival, the Xbox Game Pass. While the PS Plus has surely leaped from its previous structure, things can be quite overwhelming for some. Keeping that in mind, we’re here to give you the seven best open-world games you can play with a PS Plus subscription in 2022.

Indeed the PS Plus catalog is massive, and after the launch of the new PS Plus, the subscription service has gotten even more games on its list. Furthermore, Sony has done a great job listing the games according to their genres in the PS Plus games list. Meanwhile, for the open-world games, there’s no filter you can apply in the PS store to sort the genre. And that is exactly why we’ve compiled this list of the best open-world games on PS Plus that you can play in 2022.

1. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima is a great open-world game and is one of the best open-world games on PS Plus that you can play in 2022. This game by Sucker Punch does justice to the genre and the theme of the game; we can even go on to say that Ghost of Tsushima is probably the only game that has done justice to the depiction of Samurai in video games.

Adding to this, Ghost of Tsushima also features a Kurosawa mode, which not only turns the video game into black and white; but also turns the audio in such a way that gives you a feeling that you’re watching a Kurosawa samurai movie. Moreover, if you’re looking for some great aesthetics, Ghost of Tsushima also excels there. The landscape and the environment are beautifully designed, and we’re sure you’ll be in awe of the game, so much so that you’ll see yourself opening the photo mode quite often than in any other game.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

This famous prequel to Red Dead Redemption is a gem of a game. Not only Red Dead Redemption is undoubtedly the most realistic game you’ll play, but it’s one of the most realistic and best open-world games on PS Plus you can play in 2022. To give you an example, RDR 2 came out about 4 years back, and players are still finding new things in the vast open world of this beautifully designed game.

RDR 2 is a masterpiece regarding the open world and how close to real-life a game can be. The story is set in the turn of the century America where the gunslinger outlaw protagonist Arthur Morgan finds himself doubting his beliefs and the gang leader who is a father figure to him. Apart from the main story, RDR 2 give plenty of side mission to players to explore the map.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn

A 2017 PlayStaion title, Horizon Zero Dawn is the first successful and fan-loved title from Guerrilla games. The game follows Aloy’s story and discoveries to find her identity and the main world. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone back to the stone age with some of the advanced technology left behind.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a gem of a game and features the remnants of a lost world waiting for you to explore. At the same time, the game does demand patience from players and to be on top of their game to overcome the obstacles created by the deadly machines that now rule the world. For those looking for an immersive game, Horizon Zero Dawn is where your search should cease; the game is one of the best open-world games that you can play with a PS Plus subscription.

4. Assasin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest Assasin’s Creed game is undoubtedly the best work from Ubisoft in the series. This 2020 title from Ubisoft features 9th-century Viking raids in England and the fierce battle between the Saxons and the Vikings. Meanwhile, the game does better than the previous entries in the series; however, some fans might even say that Assasin’s Creed Valhalla is the best game in the series, which is debatable.

On the other hand, AC Valhalla does something that the previous AC titles have failed to do; the game has established itself as one of the best open-world RPG titles for the newer generation of consoles. If you’re a PlayStation owner and have a PS Plus subscription, you shouldn’t miss out on AC Valhalla, as the game is undoubtedly one of the best open-world games on PS Plus.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac Games did a wondrous job at creating this masterpiece. Everything about Marvel’s Spider-Man is mesmerizing, so much so that fans have been in awe of this game since it was released in 2018. From the gameplay to the storyline, how the game connects Peter Parker to Miles Morales is commendable, the transition is too smooth, and the developers have done a fantastic job at Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, for the Spidey fanboys, the game is the best open-world game on PS Plus. That being said, the games’ mechanics are so well tuned that web-slinging through New York City is a delight. Interestingly, many players will surely find themselves web-slinging across the city instead of progressing through the missions.

6. Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is another one of the best open-world games that you can play with a PS Plus subscription. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for an open-world game with a vast world to explore with RPG elements, Fallout 4 is the game to look for. Furthermore, Fallout 4 is the game that elevated the series from the criticism it previously faced with much stronger and better RPG elements.

This 2015 ARPG by Bethesda is the fourth main title in the Fallout series and is set in a post-apocalyptic open-world environment called The Commonwealth. In addition, the game received positive reviews from fans and critics upon its launch. Meanwhile, it’s been about 7 years since the game launched, and it still is a favorite among fans who tell you how good the game is.

7. Days Gone

Another open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic environment that features a great story. Days Gone is a great zombie survival game with a mesmerizing environment and beautifully designed map. In addition, Days Gone is a perfect blend of immersive gameplay with a well-thought storyline that is immersive in every way.

Furthermore, the game is famous for well-designed zombie gameplay and some of the best zombie hordes in any zombie survival or open-world game. Lastly, while the gameplay is linear throughout the entire game, the story, acting, and mechanics elevate the game to make Days Gone one of the best open-world games you can play on PS Plus.

Best open world games on PS plus: wrapping up

Well, there you have it, the 7 best open-world games to play on PS Plus. While there are other good open-world games on PS Plus, we decided to keep this list short and crisp. Meanwhile, we’d like to mention some other good games as honorable mentions; games like Saints Row, Bloodborne, Batman: Arkham Knight, Payday 2, Far Cry 4, and Mafia 3 are a must if you’re looking for some of the best open-world games on PS Plus.