Here Are The 7 Best Offline Translator Apps For 2022

Technology makes your life easier by allowing you to do things that aren’t really feasible to learn in a minute or two. One of the best features of smartphones is their ability to translate from one language to another in real-time, without the internet.

If you travel a lot and struggle to talk to people who speak different languages, let’s look at some of the best offline translator apps in this article.

Best offline translator apps

Here are some of the best offline translator apps.

1. Google Translate (Best translator app)

You won’t find a single list of offline translator apps without Google Translate. Google Translate is one of the most comprehensive and feature-rich translator apps globally. The app is built into most Android devices by default. However, if you don’t have it on your device, you can download it from the Google Play Store.

To start translating from one language to another, you will first need to download the voice model of the language you’re trying to translate to and then speak to your device to hear the translated version. The Google Translate app is also available for iOS.

2. Apple Translate

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many. Apple translate is an iOS-exclusive alternative to Google Translate. The app, however, only supports 11 languages which include Chinese, French, German, etc.,

Overall, if you don’t like using Google apps but iOS apps, Apple Translate is a great app; however, Google Translate is much better at this time.

3. Microsoft Translator

Microsoft’s attempt to develop a translator app has been pretty fruitful so far as the translator app works pretty well. We spent a significant amount of time using it and found the speech recognition to be a hit or a miss most of the time.

However, the app comes with the “Conversations” feature, something that Google has only added more recently. The app also supports over 70 languages, more than Google Translate. However, the app allows translation only via text when used without an internet connection.

4. DeepL Translate

For starters, DeepL translate is only limited to text and not voice, but for a free app, it’s pretty good. It currently supports around 26 languages, which, unlike Google Translate, are built into the app. Hence, you won’t be spending extra data downloading the languages.

The app also comes with a feature where you can take a picture of the text in front of you, and the app will detect it and translate it for you. Overall, it is one of the best offline translator apps.

5. iTranslate Translator

One of the selling points of the iTranslate Translator app is the number of languages it can translate text to. As of writing this, the app supports translating up to 100 languages.

For the most part, the app works well; however, features like translating from images, offline mode, and conversation are all paid. If you’re looking for a Google Translate alternative, iTranslate is worth checking out.

6. SayHi Translate by Amazon

You probably didn’t know that Amazon has its translate app on the Play Store. It’s called SayHi translate, and it works pretty well. SayHi is a completely free app and is one of the most responsive translator apps on this list. We extensively tried out the translation features, and it works flawlessly. Also, the app can translate into over 100 languages.

Like any Amazon app, UI is our only complaint here as it feels pretty barebones. The overall UI could be improved, but apart from that, there isn’t much to complain about this free offline translator app.

7. Speak to Voice Translator

One of the selling points of Speak to Voice Translator is that it has not one, not two, but four translators built-in. The app comes with Google Translate, Yandex Translate, Microsoft Translate, and Baidu Translate, which also brings the ability to translate into over 100 different languages.

And the best part? The app is entirely free. Overall, it is one of the best offline translator apps that you can find on the Google Play Store. Yes, the app isn’t available on iOS.

Conclusion

So these were some of the best offline translator apps that you can find on both Android and iOS. If we had to pick the best out of these, we’d recommend Google Translate and SayHi Translate. What are your thoughts? Have you tried any other translator apps that you think to deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below.