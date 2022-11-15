10 Best Oculus Quest 2/Pro Custom Home Environments

The Meta Quest 2, commonly known as the Oculus Quest 2, features some great home environments. By default, users can access almost 12 of these home environments. However, there is a way to download custom home environments for the Oculus Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

These custom environments are made by designers and shared through the SideQuest app. However, using Sidequest requires an Oculus developer account to sideload apps on the Oculus Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Ensure the headset is updated to firmware version 35 and use the new standalone environment.

Original Oculus Quest owners can also download these custom environments by downloading the SideQuest app on their PC. For more information, check out our guide on installing the SideQuest app directly onto the VR headset.

Since there are hundreds of custom home environments, we have picked some of the most downloaded custom homes on the Sidequest library and some of our personal favorites.

10 best Oculus Quest 2 Custom Home Environments

Minecraft

Minecraft-based custom homes for the Oculus Quest 2 are one of the most popular categories on this list. Fortunately, there are multiple Minecraft-based custom home environments to choose from. One of the most downloaded custom environments is Minecraft Village. There are also others like the Minecraft Bedwars Lobby, God Valley, and Beach Villa.

Sidequest Link: Minecraft Village

Star Wars – The Mandalorian

If you are a Star Wars fan, you would definitely like The Mandalorian home environment for the Oculus Quest 2. It features a high-resolution canyon environment with the iconic Razor Crest ship in the background. There’s also a Baby Yoda standing along with a Mandalorian helmet right in front of the ship.

Sidequest Link: Star Wars – The Mandalorian

Canyon Environment

There are also real-world environments that have been converted to custom home environments for the Oculus Quest 2 and Quest Pro. One of the most amazing ones is the Canyon Environment which provides an overlook of a beautiful landscape.

Sidequest Link: Canyon Environment

Abandoned Building

Abandoned Building is another high-resolution real-life home environment reconstructed with photogrammetry. It features an abandoned building with eye-catching graffitis all over the place. However, some textures only look good when viewed from a distance.

Sidequest Link: Abandoned Building

Starry Night

If you are a fan of art, you will instantly recognize Starry night as one of the most famous art pieces in the world. The painting by Vincent van Gogh has been ported from the art app Art Plunge into a home environment. Unfortunately, since it is originally a 2D painting, the designers had to use some low-resolution textures to cover up the ground.

Sidequest Link: Starry Night

Rick’s Secret Toilet

Rick’s Secret Toilet might sound a little weird, but it is one of the most beautiful landscapes you can get in a home environment. It is obviously a reference to the Rick & Morty series and even features the iconic portal from the show. There’s also a literal bidet at the center of the oculus home environment, as mentioned in the title.

Sidequest Link: Rick’s Secret Toilet

Mountain Home

If you want a realistic-looking home environment with good scenery, then check out Mountain Home. It features a mountain retreat carved out of a cave with an overview of the valley below. However, the main reason it is so popular is due to the realistic-looking assets used to make this custom Oculus Quest environment.

Sidequest Link: Mountain Home

Eagle Flight

Eagle Flight is one of the few animated Oculus Quest home environments that can take full advantage of VR. It is a reference to the giant eagles in Lord of the Rings. Users get the opportunity to take flight on the back of a ain’t eagle over a beautiful Mediterranean landscape.

Sidequest Link: Eagle Flight

Shark Reef

Shark Reef is another animated custom home environment that puts you in the middle of a fish colony. Of course, the highlight of the home environment is the big shark. However, the environment itself features many little details like sound effects, water textures, sun rays, reefs, bubbles, and little fishes.

Sidequest Link: Shark Reef

Matrix – Loading Void

The Matrix – Loading Void home environment uses the movie’s iconic green code. The home environment looks like a loading screen in the Matrix with a few hidden easter eggs. Users can find a cat and two smiths hidden in the background of the custom Oculus Quest environment.

Sidequest Link: Matrix – Loading Void

Custom Oculus Quest 2 Homes (Honorable mentions)

There are many other great custom Oculus Quest home environments than the ones mentioned on this list. So we have listed some additional home environments that you might find interesting. Just search for these custom environments on the SideQuest store.

SpongeBob – Krusty Krab

Rooftop Barcelona – Night

Loki – Time Variance Authority court

Naruto

Rick & Morty Garage

Firelink Shrine

Tron Room

Friends Apartment

FNAF 1 Office

Mountain Pool House

Custom home designers have a Discord server of their own. On this server, you can request custom home environments in the #environment-requests channel or learn how to create them yourself. So it is definitely, worth checking it out.