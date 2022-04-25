Here Are The Best ‘No-Code Tools’ To Build Apps & Websites Effortlessly

There’s no denying that programming has completely changed the way we live our lives. Coding is found and is required in pretty much every field these days. While writing good code can have a significant impact, it’s essential to understand that not everyone can or might want to learn how to code, and that’s where “no-code” comes in.

The name says it all. ‘No-code’ is a way of building applications without you knowing how to code—for example, building a website by simply dragging and dropping various UI elements. ‘No-code’ platforms are prevalent these days. It’s possible that some of the applications you use daily were also developed using a no-code platform. This article looks at some of the ‘No-code tools’ to help you build apps quickly and effortlessly.

1. Figma

Image: Freecodecamp

If you want to build a website, apps, logos, and much more without writing a single line of code, Figma is your best bet. The app is a boon for UI/UX developers as it helps build great UI’s and embed them into projects in a short span.

However, Figma only helps with the designing part. You’ll need to take care of the deployment part, in which case, you can use websites like siter.io.

2. Tendeta

Image: Tendeta

Want to start your e-commerce business, but don’t have time to learn how to code? Tendeta is the tool for you. The tool has a built-in CRM, zero transaction fees, secure SSL payments, analytics, and everything you need to set up an online business.

Coming for €9 per month, which includes a custom domain, analytics, and chat support, Tendeta is one of the best no-code e-commerce website creation tools that you can find online.

3. Squarespace

Image: Squarespace

Squarespace is one of the most popular no-code website-building tools out there. Be it an online store, local business, portfolio, blog, or personal landing page, Squarespace has got you covered.

With thousands of templates to choose from and features like analytics, marketing tools, extensions, etc., coming at around $23 a month for the business plan, Squarespace is one of the best no-code tools.

4. Adalo

Image: Adalo

Want to create mobile apps and websites without writing a single line of code? Adalo is the tool for you. The app allows you to build apps by dragging and dropping UI elements and directly publishing them to the App Store, Play Store, or a custom domain. For more info, you can head over to Adalo’s official website. Here are some of the apps created using Adalo.

Coming at $50 a month, Adalo isn’t cheap, but the ease of use and features make it very well worth the price. There’s also a free plan where you can create apps and publish them to an Adalo domain.

5. Bravo Studio

Image: Bravo Studios

Bravo Studio is similar to Adalo. It helps you create websites and iOS and Android apps and publish them directly to the respective stores without writing a single line of code. Like Adalo, Bravo Studio integrates various backend databases like Google’s Firebase, Notion, WordPress, etc.

Coming at $19, the pricing of Bravo Studio is much cheaper than Adalo. The Olé plan provides unlimited apps, shares, and builds. It is one of the best no-code tools to create apps without writing code.

6. Missinglettr

Image: Missinglettr

Missinglettr isn’t exactly used to build websites, but if you recently built a blog using no-code tools, it can come in handy. The platform allows you to connect all social media platforms under one roof to curate and post the best social media posts.

The app will help you increase your social media reach and significantly increase your blog’s traffic. The tool comes with lots of other features that we could go on talking about, and this article would never end. Overall, it’s one of the best no-code tools to increase your content reach on social media.

You can try out Missinglettr for free (50 scheduled posts a month) or opt for the $9.50 plan, which will give you 500 scheduled posts a month.

So, these were some of the best no-code tools to create websites and mobile apps that inspire. It’s worth noting that the tools listed above are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. If you want to get more serious with no-code tools, head to the official No-code website.

Which tool did you like the most? If you remember stumbling on great apps that you think deserve to be on this list, let us know in the comments section below. If you want to learn how to code, check out our best programming languages list.