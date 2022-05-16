Best Lionsgate Play Web Series To Watch In 2022

In a way, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have changed the way how we consume content. Previously, most of us didn’t invest a lot of time in streaming services. But now, almost every one of us has switched to watching titles on streaming platforms. Today, we are here to discuss one such platform known as Lionsgate Play.

Launched back in 2020, Lionsgate Play is relatively new to other streaming services out there. However, the OTT platform is slowly but surely climbing the ladder of popularity. If you are planning to give this service a shot, then you need to know more about its content.

Keeping that in mind, in this article we will be talking about the best Liongate Play web series. So without any further delay, let’s get started.

5. Black Sails (2014-2017)

Kicking things off with an action drama web series released back in 2014. Black Sails has four seasons to offer and you can binge-watch it easily. As for its plot, it follows the adventures of Captain Flint and his pirates 20 years prior to the events of the Treasure Island novel.

4. Mad Men (2007-2015)

Another blast from the past, Mad Men follows one of New York’s most elegant ad agencies. The story is set in the 1960s and majorly highlights the life of talented ad executive Donald Draper. With a rating of 8.7/10, it remains one of the best TV shows that Lionsgate Play has to offer.

3. Love Life (Ongoing)

The third entry in our list is from a different genre than the other two. Love Life falls in the comedy romance drama and is relatively new. Although it is still going on, the series has managed to gather some amazing reviews online. Keeping that in mind, its popularity will only keep soaring through the roof.

2. Hiccups & Hookups (Ongoing)

A streaming service is considered as good as its original series. Although Lionsgate Play is relatively newer, it is already releasing some interesting original shows. The 2021 web series Hiccups & Hookups is among them. The comedy drama focuses on an unconventional family of three, with their own sets of problems.

1. Jugaadistan (Ongoing)

Finishing things off with Jugaadistan, which is another Lionsgate Play original. The show focuses on college life, but the political & gritty aspects of it. If you are a fan of Indian content, then it is a perfect choice for you. You will recognize several faces from other popular Indian OTT content. The cherry on the top is its 9.1/10 rating on IMDb.

This concludes our guide on the best Lionsgate Play web series out there. As of now, we have added five entries to the list, but we will continue to update it. So, you can always be aware of what’s trending on Lionsgate Play.

Until then, let us know if you have watched any of the web series already? If yes, feel free to share your thoughts about it in the comments section.