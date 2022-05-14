Self-marketing is one of the best ways to boost your career. Some of the best ways to self-market yourself are by using social media, connecting to your audience, and sharing your views about your niche. However, you might want to travel the extra mile by sharing the work you’re the proudest of, and the best way to do it is by using the “Bio” section on your social media profile.

Linktree is a platform that allows you to share your work using just one link, but it comes with many caveats. Some of the platform’s problems are that it redirects users to a page full of links that might distract them. Not only that, but it’s also known to be bad for Search Engine Optimization. Hence, in this article, let’s look at some of the best Linktree alternatives that you can try.

Best Linktree alternatives

Here are some of the best Linktree alternatives.

Image: Milkshake

Milkshake is a link-sharing platform targeted toward Instagram creators and influencers. If you want to create a simple yet beautiful landing page, Milkshake offers templates and the ability to customize them. You can link to five sites on one page.

The app is free, for the most part, unless you want to see the Milkshake watermark, for which you’ll need to pay $3 a month. The app also has buttons for all popular social media. You name it. Overall, it is one of the best alternatives to Linktree. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

Image: AppSumo

Creating landing pages has never been this easy. Shorby comes equipped with features that a typical landing page creator comes with. Features like direct messenger buttons, dynamic feeds (WordPress and YouTube), and affiliate programs are available in Shorby. As a result, if you own a blog or run a YouTube channel, it is one of the best apps to create landing pages to showcase your work.

There are three subscriptions to its pricing—Rocket, Pro, and Agency. Rocket is $12 a month and gives you five pages, ten links per page, and multiple messenger buttons. The $24 Pro subscription gives you 50 pages, 50 links, and 5 feeds. Finally, the $82 plan gives you more than 3 projects, 250 pages, and five dynamic feeds.

ContactInBio

ContactInBio is undoubtedly one of the best Linktree alternatives as it’s very similar to the same. It allows you to quickly create feature-rich landing pages with payment gateways (Paypal, Stripe, etc.) to earn from your followers. Users can also choose from over 105 social media icons and customize almost every aspect of the links.

There’s also an Online store feature where you can sell your products. This is great for people who cannot afford to make their website by using no-code tools or hiring web developers. We can talk about the features ContactInBio has on offer, and this article will never end. Hence, we highly recommend checking out their official website.

Image: Linkin.Bio

One of the things that we like about Linkin.bio is how it allows users to create minimalistic yet well-designed landing pages with ease. Users can choose custom colors, themes, and fonts to make the page their own. Apart from that, Linkin.bio also allows you to track sales and revenue using its Shopify integration.

When it comes to pricing, the $15/month plan offers one social set, 30 posts per profile, but no add-ons. In contrast, the $40/month plan offers three social sets, 150 posts per profile, and three users. The $80/month plan offers six social sets, unlimited posts, and six users. The pricing combined with great features make Linkin.bio one of the best Linktree alternatives.

Image: Bio.fm

Want to create a simple yet informative landing page? Bio.fm has got you covered. While it doesn’t boast many features, the app provides sufficient ways to boost your social media growth.

It’s also pretty affordable, starting at $5 per month, which allows you to create your custom URL, remove Bio.fm watermarks on the website headers and footers, and customize the landing page.

Campsite is quite similar to Linktree and is definitely one of the best alternatives to the same. It’s easy to create landing pages using Campsite. With features like custom branding and analytics, you can kickstart your social media journey and ensure it grows.

Campsite is a freemium app. In the free version, you get unlimited links and video embedding. However, if you need access to every feature, you’ll need to pay $7 a month.

Image: Lnk.bio

Want to market your blog posts or Instagram post and redirect the links in your bio to the posts? Lnk.Bio has got you covered. All you need to do is create and add links on the platform and add the Lnk.Bio links to your social media bio, and you’ll have your simple landing page ready!

The app gives you unlimited links and over 90 social media icons. However, the free plan doesn’t allow you to configure the URL. The Mini plan, which comes at $0.99/month or $9.99 one-time payment, gives you a custom URL and other features. The Unique plan, which comes at a $24.99 one-time fee, provides images, color customization, and post scheduling.

Best Linktree Alternatives

The platforms mentioned in this list are some of the best Linktree alternatives you can try. However, your choice might differ based on what you intend to do with your landing page. For example, if you want to grow your social media reach and sell products, ContactInBio and Linkin.bio are great platforms.

If all you need is a landing page to showcase your work, you’re better off with Lnk.Bio, Campsite, or even Milkshake.