6 K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist This July 2022

We’re halfway through 2022, and K-dramas have already had a busy year. Shows like Business Proposal, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Money Heist: Korea entertained audiences while solidifying Korean dramas’ position as mainstream entertainment.

As we approach the second half of 2022, several intriguing South Korean shows are set to premiere. We’ll look at some of the new K-dramas you should watch in July.

K-Drama Releases July 2022

1. To X Who Doesn’t Love Me

Starring NCT’s Doyoung and Han JiHyo, To X Who Doesn’t Love Me will tell the story of a college student and aspiring lyricist. She discovers a mysterious lyric-writing notebook that makes anyone fall in love with her for a month and then gets entangled with her friend Jung SiHo and other men.

The romantic drama will premiere on July 14 on the TVing platform.

2. Remarriage & Desires

Starring Jung Eugene and Kim Hee-Seon, Remarriage & Desires will tell the story of a middle-class housewife whose life is turned upside down by a corporate lawyer.

According to the streamer, the upcoming Netflix series is a satire of Korean society in which people attempt to elevate their status by marrying into “the top echelons of society” through an exclusive matchmaking agency.

Remarriage & Desires will premiere on July 15 on Netflix.

3. Adamas

Directed by Park Seung Woo, this mystery thriller will follow a man on a quest to find the actual perpetrator of his stepfather’s death to clear the name of his birth father, who was framed for the murder. Meanwhile, his younger brother searches for “Adamas,” which is “evidence of the murder.”

Starring Ji-sung Seo Ji-Hye as Eun Hye-soo, Lee Soo-Kyung, and Jo Dong the series is all set to premiere on July 27 on tvN.

4. Today’s Webtoon

Directed by Jo Soo-Won, the series stars Kim Se-Jeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon-Su, Ko Chang-Seok, Jang Sung-Yoon, and Kim Gab-Soo. Today’s Webtoon is based on a Japanese manga series Jūhan Shuttai! It will tell the story of a former judo athlete who puts up her hopes of competing in the Olympics after suffering a career-ending injury.

Today’s Webtoon will air on July 29 on South Korea’s SBS channel. It will also be available on the Rakuten Viki streaming service.

5. Big Mouth

Starring Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, Yang Kyung-won, and Kwak Dong-Yeon, Big Mouth will follow the story of a lawyer who goes on a dig to uncover the true face of the privileged classes for his survival and to protect his family.

Big Mouth will release on July 29 on MBC.

6. The Good Detective

Starring Son Hyun-Joo and Jang Seung-Jo, The Good Detective will revolve around an 18-year-old detective. According to South Korea’s XSportsNews and other Korean media, the second season of The Good Detective, an investigative K-drama on Netflix, will feature two teams of model police detectives battling greed and ugly desires with truth as their only weapon.

The Good Detective Season 2 will premiere on July 30 on Netflix.