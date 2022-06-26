5 Best Free Workout Apps To Get In Shape [2022]

Taking care of your health and getting into your desired body shape is quite difficult. It’s even more complicated if a person has no prior knowledge about fitness, diets, and workouts. However, we have many workout apps nowadays that can help us care for our fitness and health.

We tested many apps to see which ones are the best. However, some apps stand out from the rest as they do their job perfectly. Now, without further ado, let’s look at some best workout apps to use in 2022.

Best workout Apps in 2022

Workout App Best For Nike Training Club Best all-around fitness app Home Workout – No Equipment Best home workout app Strava Best running app Peloton Best workout equipment app JEFIT Best tracking app

Nike Training Club

Nike’s Training Club is one of the most popular fitness and workout apps. The company released the app in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Since then, it has been entirely free for all users. The app filters workouts based on muscle groups, equipment, strength, endurance, duration, and intensity.

Users can also select which muscle group they want to work on, just like regular gym workouts. There are also workouts by professional gym instructors and the option to sync Apple Music. The only downside is that Nike removed training programs from the app, which was quite a popular feature.

Users can also try out Nike Run Club for a great running app.

Pros

Free to use

Multiple filters

Features top trainers and athletes

Cons

It uses a lot of data

Training programs removed

Download Nike Training Club: Android, iOS

Home Workout – No Equipment

Home Workout is one of the most workout apps made by Leap Fitness Group. The developer has also made other popular fitness apps like Six Packs in 30 days, 30 Day Fitness challenge, and more. I guess it is fair to say they know what they are doing.

The app is better for you if you want to work out at home without any equipment. It even generates the perfect workout based on your gender, size, weight, age, and fitness goals. Users can also select what muscle group they want to focus on and the appropriate level.

Pros

Beginner-friendly

No equipment needed

Free of cost

Cons

Not suitable for gym members

Not enough variety of exercises

Download Home Workout: Android, iOS

Strava

Strava is considered one of the best running apps for runners, cyclists, and even walkers. The app can track 31 sports such as hiking, canoeing, rowing, skiing, swimming, paddle boarding, and yoga. Users can also track their workout and biometrics if they wear a fitness watch.

The app has a unique community feature that lets you see other users’ paths in their city. Users can also share their location with friends or family. In terms of performance metrics, it is the best workout app in the market. However, many of its features are limited to the paid version of the app, and users have to set their workouts.

Pros

Tracking for multiple sports

Best for running and cycling

GPS tracking

Cons

Advance features are limited to the paid version

Download Strava: Android, iOS

Peloton

Peloton is another great workout app, even if you don’t have a Peloton device. The company is famous for making great exercise bikes and treadmills, so it is safe to assume that they know about fitness. The app also has many interactive classes with energetic instructors, making working out more fun.

Users can also join live classes and stream them on their TV for a better experience. You can also add many classes to your workout, such as strength training, cardio, yoga, etc. The only problem is that the Android version of the app is missing several advanced features such as GPS tracking, stats, etc.

Pros

Best workout classes

Customizable workout

Cons

Missing features on Android

Download Peloton: Android, iOS

JEFIT

JEFIT is an excellent app for all users who go to the gym and want to track their progress. Users can select pre-existing exercises and plans in the app or make their routines. You can also track your progress and record your weight and body measurements.

The best thing about this app is that users can access in-depth statistics about their workouts. Using this information, they have a better idea about their progress and how to improve it.

Pros

Great at tracking workouts

In-depth stats

Cons

Old UI

Download JEFIT: Android, iOS

Best workout apps FAQ

Which is the best workout app for free?

Many other free workout apps are available in the market right now. So here are some of the notable free workout apps that you should use.

Strong

Nike Run Club

MyFitnessPal

Daily Yoga

C25K

FitOn

Fitbod

Charity Miles

Sworkit

Fitbit Coach

What are the best home workout apps?

Nowadays, most workout apps are built for home workouts, but a few stand out. You can try fitness apps like Home Workout, Aaptiv, Asana Rebel, and more.