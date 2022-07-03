5 Best Free QR Code Generators To Use In 2022

QR codes are becoming increasingly important to our day-to-day life thanks to online payment methods. Most businesses rely on these codes to promote their businesses and enable multiple payment methods. So in this article, we will showcase some of the best free QR code generators.

Some features are a must-have to fulfill a user’s need, like generating dynamic QR Codes, tracking scanning activity, customizing, etc. You can do all of the above by using the correct application. There are many QR code generators out there, so we have gone ahead and chosen the best ones for you.

What is a QR code?

A QR code is a type of matrix bar code invented by a Japanese company. QR code stands for “Quick Response” code, a type of barcode that can be scanned by a digital device (smartphones and scanners). They store information such as website URLs, phone numbers, and text as a series of pixels in a square-shaped grid.

They are used for many purposes such as authenticating accounts, online payments, verifying logins, sharing Wi-Fi passwords, etc. You can also check out our other article on how to make a QR code using a generator.

5 Best free QR Code Generator

Website Cost Links The-QR-Code Generator Free

Ad-free: $12/month or $60/year the-qrcode-generator.com QR-Code Monkey Free qrcode-monkey.com QR-Code Generator Free

14-day free trial

Paid: $5.28-$39.63/month qr-code-generator.com QRStuff Free

Paid: $9.96-$11.95/month qrstuff.com QRTiger Free

Paid: $7-$37/month qrcode-tiger.com

1. The QR Code Generator

The QR Code Generator is a free QR code generator that lets you generate dynamic codes without a subscription. There’s no need to pay a subscription to use it as ads support it. However, an ad is shown every time a QR code is scanned.

These Dynamic QR Codes can be updated at any time. They also provide statistics about how often people scanned the QR code and where. Users will also get unlimited scans and codes. Users can customize these QR codes with unique designs, including colors and logos.

Find your dream job

Pros

Free dynamic codes

Supports URL, text, contacts, PDFs, app, email, phone, and SMS.

Cons

It shows an ad on every scan

Limited customization options

2. QR-Code Monkey

QR-Code Monkey is one of the most popular options on this list. It can create QR codes for multiple sources such as URLs, text, location, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Wiki, events, Bitcoin, and more. It has been acquired by the QR-Code generator (down below), so the paid options are the same.

Codes generated by QR-Code Monkey can be used unlimited times, even for commercial purposes. It even allows you to create high-resolution QR codes for print. QR-Code Monkey supports vector platforms such as PDF, SVG, and EPS.

Users can customize QR codes with custom design, color, images, and logos. QR Code Monkey also has a QR Code API for professional usage powered by RapidAPI.

Pros

Unlimited scan for commercial purposes

Supports multiple formats

High-resolution QR codes for print

Cons

Dynamic QR codes are only available in the paid plan.

3. QR-Code Generator

QR-Code Generator is a tried and tested option with many years of experience. It is one of the most famous QR code creators available in the market right now. The free version allows you to easily create static QR codes, thanks to the simple UI.

However, we recommend you try out the 14-day free trial to see what advanced features it offers. The pro version allows you to display your logo on the QR code. Users can also display PDFs, change code designs, encode multiple URLs in one code, and track various statistics.

For professional users, you can also use their API for your businesses. However, many users have complained about auto-renew subscriptions, uninformed upgrades, and poor support.

Pros

Fully customizable QR codes

Dynamic QR codes that support various formats

Display your logo

Easy to use

Cons

Advanced features locked in the Paid version

Lack of customer support

Subscription auto-renewal is annoying

4. QRStuff

QR Stuff is another free QR code generator that offers many advanced features. Unlike other entries on this list, you can create Dynamic QR Codes for free. You don’t need to create an account or sign up to use QRStuff; you can even use it for commercial purposes.

It is simple with a step-by-step method to create your QR code. Unfortunately, the free version only supports PNG and JPG formats. Additionally, free QR codes have a 50 times limit on the number of scans.

Pros

No sign-up required

Free Dynamic QR codes

Easy to use.

Cons

Buggy

Free QR codes have a scan limit

5. QRTiger

QRTiger is a great website that lets you create static and dynamic QR codes. The free plan gives you access to unlimited static QR codes to three active QR code campaigns. Unfortunately, Dynamic codes will have a 100 scan limit.

You can unlock more features with the paid plan, but the free version is also not that bad. You can access the ability to track your scans and get customized QR code templates with a data tracking system.

Pros

Free trial

Three Dynamic codes

API support for websites

Cons

100 scan limit

Old website design

Best QR Code Generator (Honorable mentions)

In total, I tested out nine QR code generators, but some couldn’t make it due to one thing. So think of the remaining ones as honorable mentions.

Visualead

Scanova

QRcodedynamic

ForQRCode

Most of the services mentioned on this list are free but offer different things. It depends on the user’s needs and what kind of service is best for them. Do you want unlimited scans or Dynamic QR codes that users can change on the fly?

Once you have decided how to use them, you can choose the best free QR Code generator based on your requirements.



