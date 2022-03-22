5 Best Free Proxy Servers To Visit Sites Anonymously In 2022

A proxy server can help you mask your identity on the internet. You may want to access suspicious websites, bypass internet censorship in your country or on your office/school network — having a proxy site within your reach is important.

Best Free Proxy Servers For 2022

The internet is filled with free proxy websites — some are quite useful and safe, others are stuffed with obtrusive ads, and few even try to snoop on users. So, here is a curated list of the best free proxies that you should use to visit websites anonymously –

PorxySite has been a popular proxy website for many years and it continues to be so in 2022. The website has a simple interface and features a text box at the top where you can enter the website URL and visit it anonymously.

The problem is, there are a lot of ads on the homepage. On the bright side, the website offers a number of proxy servers from the US and EU to choose from.

ProxySite’s homepage also features shortcuts for popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, Reddit, etc. The highlighting feature of ProxySite is that you can change User-Agent right from the website settings.

Hide me is another best free proxy server for users to hide IP addresses and bypass internet censorship. However, Hide.me is primarily focused on its VPN service.

As a result, the free proxy tool is under the “VPN apps” section; it’s worth noting that free proxy sites offer the tool right on their homepage.

At the same time, the free online proxy website offers browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox for users to quickly open a proxy website.

Coming to the Hideme proxy features, users can choose three locations — Netherlands, Germany, and the USA. While the servers are less in number, the free proxy server compensates with additional options such as enabling cookies, encrypting URLs, removing scripts, etc.

Right off the bat, Kproxy has a minimal, non-intrusive interface with no ads. Apart from that, the proxy website also features Google Chrome and Firefox browser extensions.

Kproxy has over ten servers to choose from and users can also opt for a non-secure connection before using the proxies. Kproxy might appear like the best free proxy server, even better than others — but there is a catch.

The Kproxy servers don’t work most of the time. In many instances, the website responded with errors such as “Please try again” or server overload simultaneously asking users to opt for the pro version.

As the name appropriately suggests, HideMyAss (HMA) is another free proxy website that enables users to hide their IP addresses. The website offers six free proxy servers from different countries along with options such as Encrypt URL, Disable cookies, and Remove scripts.

While HMA is no different from other free proxies, the website warns users of collecting data before opening up a server, something that all other proxy websites fail to mention.

HideMyAss also features an IP address checker, however, the page never worked on my server. However, the proxy servers work according to the expectations.

Users looking for multiple free proxy servers might not like Hidester since it merely features two servers.

But once you can get past that, you will realize that Hidester offers many added features for free that other websites require users to have a paid subscription.

Apart from the web proxy, users can use the DNS leak test, WEBRTC leak test for the browser, and a few more. People can also check their IP under “What is my IP.”

Coming back to the web proxy, Hidester allows users to change the browser agent, forcing online trackers to believe that you are visiting the website from a different browser.

What is a Proxy Server?

A proxy server is a router or computer system that acts as a bridge between a user making a request and the internet. When using a proxy server, the internet traffic is first routed to the proxy to make sure that the user remains anonymous.

Why use a Proxy Server?

Using free proxy servers to browse the internet comes with obvious advantages. Some of these pros are as follows:

A proxy server works as a gateway between the internet and you; this way, it protects you from bad and suspicious actors out there.

Since all requests are firsdt routed via a proxy, it helps to keep your identity anonymous.

Proxy servers can also be used to bypass geographical restrictions and access blocked websites.

VPN vs Proxy

The only thing common in VPN and Proxy is that both masquerade the location of the user. But unlike a proxy server that only hides the IP for a particular application or a single website, VPN hides the entire network connection.

A proxy isn’t a replacement for VPN as it simply hides your IP and unblocks sites. Don’t use a proxy to visit sites that need login or payment. In that case, use a VPN.

Moreover, a VPN uses tunneling and encryption so that your data can’t be read by third parties in between, such as your internet service provider (ISP), your local Wi-Fi operator, or your nosey government.

Unfortunately, most VPNs come with a fee and tend to eat up the system’s RAM. Hence, if you have a trivial task such as accessing information blocked in your country, a free proxy website is the best option.

Proxy for Netflix

It’s not easy to fool Netflix. As soon as you use a free Netflix proxy, it won’t take long before Netflix discovers that you are spoofing your location.

On top of that, I wouldn’t advise you to log in to your Netflix account under a free proxy website since free proxies are not completely safe.

In order to watch blocked Netflix content in your country, users should opt for a reputed VPN such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, etc.

Proxy for ThePirateBay

Most of the mentioned proxy websites don’t allow torrent websites since they bring in heat from the authorities.

If opening a torrent website such as ThePirateBay is the sole reason for going to a proxy server, then you can head over to our of best Pirate Bay proxy list.

If ThePirateBay proxies are not working, then you can look for new proxy servers by searching for it in Google. Meanwhile, you can also check the best ThePirateBay alternatives if the torrent website is down.

Commonly asked questions about free proxy servers