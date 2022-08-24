5 Best eBook Torrent Sites [100% Working] – Download Free eBooks

eBooks are a great way to carry your favorite books without the need to carry physical copies of the same in your backpack. However, finding the right free eBook websites can be tough. Hence, you’ll have to rely on various eBook torrent sites that let you download free public domain books.

Luckily, there are a lot of eBook torrent websites that you can use to download eBooks for free. In this article, let’s explore some of the best eBook torrenting sites of 2022 that you can find on the web. These sites are free to use and provide you with an easy eBook torrent collection. If you’re interested, you can also check out our list of the best torrent sites if you want to get torrents across various categories.

The websites mentioned in this list are only for educational purposes. At Fossbytes, we condemn piracy. Also, note that Torrenting in most countries could get you in legal trouble.

Best eBook Torrent Sites You Should Try

If you are someone who doesn’t care about the UI of a website, you should try out Library Genesis, which presents a catalog of tons of indie eBooks. You can find eBook torrents across various categories as well as filters like the publisher, year, ISBN, etc.

LibGen also has apps for Android and Windows operating systems, bringing the eBook experience closer to you. Imagine reading your favorite title from the palm of your hand, pretty cozy, right?

The Internet Archive digital library has got a vast collection of eBook torrents. It has digitized over 30 million books from various libraries and other sources. One big positive is that you don’t need to create a user account in order to download eBook torrents.

It offers other download options as well and provides detailed information about the eBook you’re trying to get hold of.

Project Gutenberg is the name the eBooks exist in the first place. This project is the name behind the creation of the world’s first eBook in 1971, which was a digitized version of the U.S. Deceleration Of Independence.

On this website, you can find a vast collection of free eBooks curated into different genres. The popular titles are displayed under the Frequently Downloaded section that lists the eBooks and artists preferred the most. Here, you can get the HTML or Kindle version of an eBook.

In addition to audio and video torrents, the all-time famous “The Pirate Bay” can also act as a torrent site for eBooks. You can find many free torrents here by using its easy and clean user interface. However, you should note that there is a lot of copyright-protected content, which you should avoid to stay away from legal trouble.

Another reason to use The Pirate Bay is that, since it’s used by a lot of people, you can find torrents with a good number of seeds that can give you good download speeds.

Another place to look for free eBooks torrents is the website called TorLock. One of its positives is that it mostly features verified torrents, but the issue with this one is the same—you have to beware of pirated content.

Apart from that, the overall downloading experience is good. You can browse this site to find some freely available eBooks on the web, but at the same time, you should also be prepared to see lots of advertisements on the website while trying to find your eBook torrents.

Best eBook Torrent Websites: Editor’s Choice

If we had to pick the best eBook torrent websites among the ones mentioned above, we’d pick The Pirate Bay and Project Gutenberg. Both have a huge library of eBooks that you can download, and they’re less of a hassle to use compared to other torrent websites. That said, you should be careful with The Pirate Bay and look away from the pirated stuff if you don’t want legal trouble.

We’d also suggest using a VPN to protect yourself online while torrenting. Hence, here’s a list of some of the best VPNs that you can use. Also, if the torrent download speeds are painfully slow, check out our article on how to speed up your torrent downloads with just a few simple steps.

Frequently Asked Questions on eBook Torrenting