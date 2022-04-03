Best Dropbox Alternatives In 2022 | Store Your Files On The Cloud

In this day and age, we keep most of our important stuff stored digitally. Whether it be a work-related document or your video blogs from the latest vacation, they are most likely kept stored on a computer or a smartphone. However, saving so many things digitally occupies a significant amount of storage space, meaning sooner or later we would run out of space in our memory cards or storage drives.

In that situation, we can resort to online cloud storage that lets us keep our files without losing our local storage space. Not just that, it also allows us to access our data on any device and from anywhere in the world. Probably, Dropbox is the most popular cloud storage service, but in case you want more options, there are others worth checking out. Below, we take a look at the best Dropbox alternatives in 2022.

Dropbox Alternatives For 2022

Image: Icedrive

Although a relatively new name in this category, Icedrive is quickly attracting customers, and not without reason. It provides an intuitive and convenient user interface, bundled with fast upload-download speeds and robust security. Thanks to Twofish protocol and zero-knowledge encryption, it keeps your files comparatively safer than standard encryption methods. In fact, not even Icedrive can find out which files you are uploading.

Moreover, it lets you choose from 3 different paid subscriptions, ranging from $1.67/month for 150GB to $15.00/month for 5TB. Free plan users get a generous 10GB of storage space.

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface

Strong data encryption

Cons:

Poor support for third-party app integration with services such as Google Docs

Lack of support for collaboration, especially with non-Icedrive users

Image: pCloud

Probably the most well-rounded Dropbox alternative, pCloud is a service that you must check out once. It is a highly secure cloud storage platform that offers quick uploads/downloads and a built-in media player. At the time of writing, it has a good variety of plans starting from $49.99/year for 500GB and $99.99/year for 2TB. To keep these plans for a lifetime, you can go for a one-time payment worth $175 and $350 respectively.

Adding an extra layer of security, pCloud also offers client-side zero-knowledge encryption under the “pCloud Crypto” banner. This makes sure that no one, not even the platform itself, can see which files you are uploading to the cloud. It is included for free in the Business plan. However, this add-on benefit is priced at $4.99/month or $3.99/month (via the annual payment model) for those subscribed to other plans.

In case you want to just try it out, you can go for a free account. Users under a free plan get 10GB of cloud storage.

Pros:

Strong focus on security and privacy

Fast syncing, uploading and downloading

Built-in media player

Cons:

Client-side zero-knowledge encryption locked behind a paywall on most plans

Image: Sync.com

If you want a good mix of features at a reasonable price, Sync.com is the way to go. It is a highly secure Dropbox alternative that makes use of zero-knowledge encryption and two-factor authentication. Moreover, it protects you from data loss by backing up your files daily. You can restore your deleted files from as far back as 30 days ago.

In addition, there are various useful features including shared folders, share link for non-Sync users, and offline file access. It also supports Microsoft 365 integration to help boost your productivity. It has a range of plans for individuals as well as teams, starting from $8/month for 2TB. The free plan grants you 5GB of cloud storage.

Pros:

Highly secure file encryption

Plenty of collaboration features

Microsoft 365 integration

Cons:

Comparatively less storage space (5GB) in the free plan

Basic user interface

Image: Microsoft

Coming from the tech giant Microsoft, OneDrive is a very popular cloud service that you shouldn’t sleep on. It is a sleek and feature-rich cloud storage service. Its big advantage is the seamless integration with other Microsoft services such as Office, Skype, Outlook, etc.

However, when it comes to user privacy, OneDrive lags behind some of its competitors as it doesn’t offer zero-knowledge encryption. That means the cloud firm can check what data you are storing online in case it requires. OneDrive has different plans for personal and business use, beginning from $1.99/month for 100GB. Those who sign up for the free plan get 5GB of cloud storage.

Pros:

Fast and reliable

Smooth integration with Microsoft apps/services

Cons:

Poor user privacy with no data encryption

Offers less storage space on free plans than others

Image: Box

Box brings probably the most suitable cloud solutions for businesses. Not only does it offer secure cloud storage, but it also comes packed with third-party integration support for Office 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and many more. It provides top-level security with features such as native malware detection, built-in data loss protection, Multi-Factor Authentication, etc.

On top of the aforementioned plus points, Box gives you the choice of installing paid add-ons to further improve your experience. While the premium plans start from $5/user per month for 100GB, the platform grants 10GB of space to a free account.

Pros:

A wide range of third-party integration support

Highly secure built-in features

Cons:

On the pricey side of cloud storage options

Image: Google

Thanks to Google’s popularity, Google Drive is the most widely used cloud storage service in the world. It is a haven for collaboration features and offers smooth integration with Google Workspace. Additionally, you also get add-ons galore for expanding functionality. The platform offers an advanced level of security, however, it doesn’t encrypt your data. This means that Google can check which types of files you have uploaded.

Moreover, Drive doesn’t block any major features for free account holders. This means that free users, who get 15GB of free storage, have access to all the cloud storage features paid users have access to. So, the only few differences between the free plan and the paid plans are available storage, expert support, and some extras for other Google services. The paid plan for Drive starts at $1.99/month for 100GB, shareable with 5 other users.

In case you choose Google Drive as your Dropbox alternative, make sure to check out our guide for migrating your Dropbox data to Drive without any hassle.

Pros:

Plenty of collaboration features

Google Workspace integration

Rich variety of add-ons

15GB storage space and complete features for free plan users

Cons:

No data encryption

Image: MEGA

Yet another popular Dropbox alternative is MEGA. It is a secure and reliable cloud service that comes with zero-knowledge encryption. A major downside of the platform’s approach to privacy is its exclusion of third-party integration. Even major third-party services such as Google Workspace are not compatible.

Moving on to MEGA’s free plan, it gives users an attractive 20GB of free storage. However, there’s a daily download quota in place for free accounts at the same time. Premium plans start at $5.85/month or $4.88/month (via annual payment) for 400GB storage.

Pros:

Zero-knowledge encryption

20GB storage space on the free plan

Cons:

Lack of third-party integration

Finally, that rounds up our list of the best Dropbox alternatives for 2022. Which one would be the best choice for you depends on factors such as which set of features you prioritize and whether you are looking to meet your personal needs or business requirements. Anyway, if there’s a particular cloud service you prefer or recommend, let everyone know in the comments below.