Black Friday is upon us, and with it comes impressive Chromebook deals. There’s no better time to gift yourself a Chromebook than during this auspicious season, and we’ve spotted a few deals that may excite you. Here are the best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks.

Some of the laptops on this list are from our best Chromebooks for students list. Most of the Chromebooks on this list offer excellent performance and day-to-day usage without burning a hole in your pocket.

Best Chromebook Deals for Black Friday 2022

Here are some of the best Chromebook deals you can get this Black Friday.

1. Acer Chromebook Spin 514

At $329, the Spin 514 from Acer is the best Chromebook you can buy right now. It’s got enough processing power to be able to multitask thanks to Ryzen 3 5125C, run multiple Chrome tabs thanks to 8GB RAM, and enough storage to store all your documents thanks to a 128GB of eMMC storage. For $329, the Spin 514 is, without a doubt, a steal.

2. HP 14″ 2-in-1 Chromebook

One of the best things about this Chromebook is it features faster 128GB NVMe storage as opposed to slower NAND eMMC storage types typically found in budget Chromebooks. Combined with a core i3-1115G4, 2-in-1 form factor, 8GB RAM, and a fingerprint sensor, for an asking price of $400, the HP 14″ 2-in-1 offers an out-of-the-world value proposition.

3. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung is known for including the best displays on its devices, and the Galaxy Chromebook is no different. If you need a Chromebook for content consumption or taking notes, this is hands down one of the best, if not the only Chromebook, with a 4K display.

Now, while you may not need a 4K display on a 13.3-inch device, what you may need is a faster, higher storage drive, and the Galaxy Chromebook has got you covered there as well, thanks to 256GB of NVMe SSD. For an asking price of $599, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook appeals to all students and content consumers alike.

Chromebooks make up great machines!

Google has made an astonishing amount of progress in ChromeOS in the past few years. Chromebooks are more than just for browsing and can do other tasks like running Linux applications and Android apps.

If you’re a student or someone who doesn’t want to buy cheap Windows machines because, well, they kind of suck, Chromebook is your best bet. What are your thoughts about the Chromebooks mentioned in this list? Let us know in the comments section below.