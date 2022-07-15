13 Best YouTube Video Downloader Apps For Android [2022]

Although some YouTube videos are available for download and offline viewing, using third-party apps to download YouTube videos is against its terms. YouTube’s Terms of Service explicitly mention that users shouldn’t download videos unless a download button or link is shown by YouTube on a particular service.

Moreover, one is not allowed to download or make copies of copyrighted content. If caught doing so, one can theoretically face a trial or a fine. Although YouTube has never lashed out at a user for downloading copyrighted content using a YouTube video downloader app, the activity is regardless illegitimate.

Despite the risks, if you desire to download YouTube videos then here are some of the best Android apps to satisfy your needs.

Important: Use these apps to download only the YouTube videos that you own or the ones that fall under the Creative Commons reusable license.

13 Best YouTube Video Downloader For Android

1. Savefrom.net

Savefrom.net is a popular resource for downloading YouTube videos. You can download clips from a range of major websites including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Moreover, you can download videos either directly from the website, by using the browser extension, or by using the mobile app.

The dedicated app almost acts like a browser and lets you navigate various websites. If there is a downloadable video on the page, the button at the bottom-right corner will turn green. You can press the same button to begin the download process. Unfortunately, there are ads in the free version of the app, and you will need to purchase the premium version to get rid of them.

Download YouTube videos on Android using Savefrom.net

Navigate to the desired video or enter its URL

Click on the green button near the bottom-right corner

Select whether you want to download the video or audio version

Click on “DOWNLOAD”

Click on the “Downloads” tab from the menu at the bottom to see the downloaded clips

2. Videoder

Videoder is a powerful and one of the best YouTube video downloaders for Android. You can choose from various sites to download the videos, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

It allows you to stream and download videos in several formats. You can choose from any quality you prefer and can also share the video from within the app. The app is customizable and comes with an impressive UI. It offers faster download speeds and also packs different themes, night mode, a built-in video player, etc.

Videoder is not available on the Google Play Store, but you can download the app for free from its official site and install it on your phone. It has no in-app purchases but contains ads. However, you can remove the ads if you buy the Videoder Premium plugin available on the Play Store.

Download YouTube videos on Android using Videoder

Open YouTube on the app.

Search for the video.

Choose the video format.

In the pop-up, edit the file name and download location.

Tap on Start Download.

3. NewPipe

NewPipe is an open-source Android application that can be used to download YouTube videos for free. It’s worth mentioning that this lightweight app doesn’t use any proprietary YouTube API or Google’s Play services.

NewPipe aims to provide the original YouTube app experience to its users without displaying any annoying ads. It is an open-source application with a very intuitive interface. The best thing about this application is the background player that enables you to play any YouTube videos in the background while you use other apps.

Some of the notable features of NewPipe include:

Search for videos

Open Video in Kodi

Tor/Orbot, 1080p/2k/4k support available

Subtitles, playlists, queuing, history support

Video downloading is very straightforward and provides fast download speeds. It offers you different file formats and resolutions for downloading YouTube videos and audio files. Moreover, the app ensures privacy as it does not save any user data nor use any services that analyze your usage behavior. Other remarkable features of the app include channel subscriptions, video pop-up mode, 4K support, multiple themes, etc.

Overall, NewPipe is one of the best free YouTube downloaders with no in-app purchases or ads.

How to download YouTube videos on Android using NewPipe

Install the application.

Open the app and search for the video you want to download in the search bar.

Click on your desired video from the search results.

Tap on the download button and select the quality and format of the file. You can also edit the filename.

Click OK, and your download link will be generated automatically.

You can download the NewPipe app from F-Droid or from its official website.

4. arkTube

arkTube is an ad-free and easy-to-use YouTube video downloader for Android that uses the YouTube-dl command-line program to its full potential.

The Android app is extremely lightweight. Unlike other YouTube video downloaders here, this one does not have a dedicated YouTube section. Once arkTube is installed on Android, you can download videos right through the official YouTube app.

On the Android app, you will find options to set a default video resolution, choose an audio codec, download in MKV format, and more. However, some of these features are restricted and can only be unlocked once you buy the developer’s donation package from the Google Play Store.

How to download YouTube videos on Android using arkTube

Install the app and give permission to access media.

Go to YouTube and select the video that you want to download

Tap on the Share button

Tap on the icon that is labeled Video

Select the resolution

Wait for the download to complete.

5. Dentex YouTube Downloader

Dentex is another video downloader that you can use to download YouTube videos for free. The Android app has a straightforward user interface and has no ads.

As soon as you select the video, the app takes you to the Format tab where you can choose the video format. YouTube video previews are not available on this video downloader. Once you choose the format, you will see the download status on the Dashboard.

While looking for a YouTube video, you can narrow down the search with the help of filters. You can also save the search results for another time. The app has multiple theme options. Apart from that, the Android app also enables you to extract audio from YouTube videos.

6. Snaptube

Snaptube is another YouTube video downloader that you can use to download videos from multiple sources. It has a user-friendly interface with popular sites, popular videos, and categories organized in blocks. You can also perform a Youtube search directly from the search bar.

Snaptube also acts as a fast Android YouTube downloader, and you can choose the quality of the video before downloading it. You can also share the downloaded videos on Facebook, Twitter, etc. from the app.

The downloaded videos are saved automatically in your device storage, and you can view the downloaded files organized into music and video categories.

Download videos using Snaptube

Open the app and select the YouTube mobile site from its Homepage.

Search for the video in the YouTube search bar.

Select the video and tap on the red download button displayed on the right side of the video.

Choose the quality of the video, and your video will start downloading.

You can download the Snaptube application from its official site. It is available for free with no in-app purchases but contains ads.

7. InsTube

InsTube is yet another feature-rich YouTube video downloader for Android. It can also download videos from other popular sites such as Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, etc. It’s a reliable Android app that delivers fast download speeds.

You can choose the quality of YouTube videos before downloading them. You can even share YouTube videos from within the YouTube app to InsTube. Moreover, InsTube is highly-customizable, you can add bookmarks and also create a private space to hide any video if you desire.

Grab online videos on Android using InsTube

Launch the app and visit your desired website.

Search for the video you wish to download and tap on the desired video.

Tap on the red download button and choose the quality of the video.

Tap on “fast download” and your video will start downloading.

The only drawback of the app is that you have to deal with ads that keep popping up, and there is no way to remove the ads.

8. VidMate App

VidMate is a remarkable Android video downloader app. The app is very reliable for downloading YouTube videos. You can look for files based on different categories such as movies, music, and TV shows, or directly search for any files from its search bar.

VidMate provides you with a fast video download speed, but you can also customize the rate and select the preferred download location within its download settings.

Additionally, the app includes a built-in video player-cum-music player, and you can also create an encrypted space within the app to hide videos.

Get videos on Android using VidMate

Launch the app and tap on the YouTube mobile site in the app.

Search for the video you want to download and tap on the red download button on the content.

Select the quality of your video and tap the “Download” option. Your video will start downloading.

9. YT3 YouTube Downloader

It is a very simple Android YouTube video downloader where you can download YouTube videos in MP3 and MP4 formats. It has a user-friendly interface that is quite easy to operate. A preview button lets you have a peek at a video before you download it.

It allows faster download speeds and everything that you download will get saved in the Download folder. Moreover, it shows lyrics as you listen to music. You can download either low or high-quality videos. Unlike other apps, this app downloads music and videos only from YouTube.

Download YouTube videos using YT3 Downloader

Open the app and search for the video you want to download.

Select the MP3 or MP4 download file option shown on the right side of the video. You can also have an audio preview before you download it.

You can also share a video from the YouTube app to the YT3 downloader to download it.

10. YMusic

Last but not the least, YMusic is an Android app for downloading YouTube videos that also enables users to play YouTube videos in the background.

Within the Android app, users can see trending YouTube videos as well as popular music hits. Users can change the video speed and keep a sleep timer while playing a video.

YMusic Video Downloader app enables users to download full HD YouTube videos, however, restricts users to a single file type (MP4). Meanwhile, users will also find Mp3 links to YouTube videos in mp3, and m4a format.

The Android app’s biggest shortcoming is that it does not allow users to watch the video but only listen to the audio, and users will have to download the video to overcome the hurdle.

11. TubeMate

TubeMate is another one of the best free YouTube video downloaders. It has an elegant interface that is easy to use. It comes with a built-in browser, allowing users to download the video from their preferred site.

TubeMate also offers you the option to choose the quality and file format of the video before downloading it. The downloaded videos are stored in your phone’s memory automatically.

You can opt to download YouTube videos in MP3 format too, but it requires an additional video-to-MP3 converter app. Overall, TubeMate is an excellent video downloader for Android, but you have to deal with a lot of intrusive advertisements.

Download YouTube videos using TubeMate

Open the app and visit the video-sharing site.

Pick your desired video from the search results. TubeMate will ask you to choose the video quality

After selecting the quality and resolution of the video, you can tap the download button.

12. Telegram

Did you know? The Telegram messenger app can be used as a YouTube video downloader for Android. The best part is that Telegram is one of the most secure chatting apps, which means you are safe from malware while you download YouTube videos.

There are many Telegram bots that can be used to download videos. For example, @utubebot is a good one that can be used to download videos from YouTube. You can also use @fbdown_bot to download Facebook videos.

Download YouTube videos using Telegram

Open the Telegram app and search for a @utubebot

Select the bot and tap on Start

Send the YouTube video link in the chat

Select the video format

Download the video

13. Keepvid

A lesser-known but useful YouTube video downloader available for Android users is Keepvid. It supports saving videos hosted on mainstream websites such as YouTube and Facebook. While you can download clips right from Keepvid’s website, you may download its APK file which is simply a quicker way to access the exact same online resource.

When downloading a video via Keepvid, you get a lot of choices when it comes to the file quality and file size. You may even choose to download the audio-only version of the desired video clip.

Download YouTube videos using Keepvid

Open Keepvid app

Enter or paste the URL of the desired video

Scroll down and select the video file as per your preference. Then, tap on “download.”

YouTube video downloaders FAQs

How can I download the video from YouTube? You will need to buy YouTube Premium in order to download videos from the YouTube app and view them offline. What is the best YouTube video downloader? When it comes to third-party tools, New Pipe is the best YouTube video downloader in our opinion. It’s fast and has an intuitive interface for easy video downloads. How to download YouTube videos for free? You can use third-party YouTube downloaders or the YouTube Go app to download YouTube videos for free. Which is the safest Android video downloader app? When it comes to safety and performance, Savefrom.net is definitely the standout Android video downloader on this list. As shown on the website, it has received the stamp of approval from Norton Safe Web.

Did you find this list of the best Android video downloaders to be helpful? Share your views in the comments. Also, while you are here, why not check out the list of the best Android video editor apps.